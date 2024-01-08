True Detective season 4: Complete list of cast in the series

True Detective season 4 is slated to arrive on HBO on Sunday, January 14, 2024. Created by Nic Pizzolatto, the show is written and directed by Issa Lopez. The upcoming season will continue with crime detection in the new location of an Alaskan research station. While Pizzolatto is not the showrunner, he is the executive producer.

For the uninitiated, True Detective season 4 is the fourth story of the American crime anthology drama created for television. The show premiered in January 2014 with Pizzolatto helming the project.

The first season followed two Louisiana State Police detectives in pursuit of an occult-linked serial killer. While the second season was based in California, the third season had its plot presenting two Arkansas State Police detectives. Every season arrives with a new story in a new location with a new set of characters and actors.

True Detective season 4: All about the cast

As with the previous seasons, True Detective season 4 is also expected to present a spell-binding story with impressive actors. It will have six episodes with the last one arriving on February 25, 2024.

Some big names have been connected to the show’s previous seasons such as Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson, Colin Farrell, Rachel McAdams, Mahershala Ali and Carmen Ejogo. The upcoming season titled Night Country boasts of Jodie Foster and Kali Reis in the lead.

1) Jodie Foster plays Liz Danvers

Jodie is Detective Danvers (Image via IMDb and HBO)

The Academy Award-winning actor has acclaimed performances under her belt which include her roles as Detective Clarice Starling in The Silence of the Lambs, as Iris Steensma in Taxi Driver, as Sarah Tobias in The Accused, and as Nancy Hollander in The Mauritanian. She gave a convincing performance as the lead in Flightplan and Panic Room.

In True Detective season 4, Jodie Foster plays Detective Liz Danvers. Liz is taking over the investigation of the intriguing case of eight missing men from Tsalal Arctic Research Station. There is apparently no evidence left behind by the missing except their shoes.

2) Kali Reis plays Evangeline Navarro

Kali Reis plats the associate for Danvers (Image via IMDb and HBO)

Professional boxer-cum-actress Kali Reis started her acting career as Kaylee in Catch the Fair One which she co-wrote, where she played a former boxer in search of her missing sister. She also starred in Black Files alongside Sean Penn and in Wind River: The Next Chapter with Scott Eastwood and Gil Birmingham.

Kali Reis is playing Evangeline Navarro, a co-detective working with Liz Danvers in the case of missing Alaskan men. However, Evangeline has her own demons to battle too.

3) Christopher Eccleston plays Ted Corsaro

Eccleston is set to play Ted Corsaro here (Image via IMDb and HBO)

Eccleston is a BAFTA-nominated actor known for his extensive work across genres, he played the villain Malekith in Thor: The Dark World, John Lennon in Lennon Naked, David Stephen in Shallow Grave and the ninth doctor in Doctor Who. His television appearances include The Leftovers as Matt Jamison, and Young Woman and the Sea as Jabez Wolffe.

Christopher plays Ted Corsaro, the regional Chief of Police, in True Detective season 4. The character is a political beast with a long history with Liz Danvers.

4) John Hawkes plays Hank Prior

Hawkes is a grudge-ridden policeman here (Image via IMDb and HBO)

Hawkes is best known for Winter’s Bone, a coming-of-age drama where he played “Teardrop” Dolly. He has also given noteworthy performances in The Sessions as Mark O’Brien, in Lincoln as Robert Lantham, in American Gangster as Freddie Spearman, and as Charlie Hayes in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

His television shows include Too Young to Die, Deadwood and Marvel’s Wastelanders: Doom. In the upcoming show, he plays Hank Prior, the police officer who has an unnerving past and deadly grudges.

5) Fiona Shaw plays Rose Aguineau

Fiona of Aunt Petunia fame is a sinister character (Image via IMDb and HBO)

Fiona Shaw has experience being part of suspense thrillers with her BAFTA award-winning role of Carolyn Martens, the MI6’s Russian Section head, in Killing Eve. She rose to fame after portraying Aunt Petunia in Harry Potter movies. She was also Miss Harrison in Enola Holmes and Maarva Andor in Andor.

Fiona plays Rose Aguineau, the survivalist, in True Detective season 4 whose past is filled with deceit and darkness and carries the densely sinister character into the present.

6) Anna Lambe plays Kayla Malee

Anna plays a nurse in the show (Image via HBO)

Lambe debuted in the sports drama titled The Grizzlies, where she played the role of Spring. She also received a Canadian Screen Award nomination for her debut role. She was then seen in the coming-of-age series Dusk & Dawn as Dawn and in Trickster as Sarah. She was the associate producer for Dusk & Dawn.

In True Detective season 4, Anna Lambe is set to play a young nurse. Kayla Malee is both overprotective and concerned about her family.

7) Finn Bennett plays Peter Prior

Finn plays Danvers' protege (Image via HBO)

Finn was previously seen as Jack in the coming-of-age movie for television Cider with Rosie and in the Channel 4 miniseries Kiri as Si Warner. He was also seen in the British-Italian historical drama series titled Domina, where he portrayed the recurring role of Marcellus.

This is the first mega project for newcomer Bennett since his Marcellus. Finn Bennett’s role in True Detective season 4 will be of Peter Prior who is an apprentice and protégé of Liz Danvers.

Some other characters projected to appear in the show are Navarro’s sister Julia, played by Aka Niviana. Danvers’ step-daughter Leah is played by Isabella Star Lablanc while Joel D Montgrand’s Eddie Qavvik is Navarro’s romantic interest. He is the local musher with lots of connections in Ennis which may be an advantage to the two detectives.

Watch out for True Detective season 4, one of the most-awaited shows of the year, arriving on HBO on Sunday, January 14, 2024, which will wrap up on February 25, 2024.