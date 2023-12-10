What was John Lennon IQ? Explore Beatles iconic singer journey on the 43rd death anniversary 

John Lennon was a British musician, singer, and songwriter renowned worldwide as a founding member of The Beatles. The musical band was one of the most successful and influential bands in the history of popular music. Moreover, a part of Lennon's contribution to The Beatles could also be attributed to his high IQ.

According to Ben Vaughn, John Lennon's IQ was estimated to be around 140. This high IQ score reflects his intelligence, which was evident in his quick wit. Furthermore, Lennon's intelligence played a significant role in his ability to create revolutionary music and lyrics. Additionally, his habit of avid reading likely contributed to his impressive IQ.

What was the net worth of John Lennon at the time of death?

A still of The Beatles star (Image via Instagram/@johnlennon)

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Lennon had a net worth of $200 million at the time of his death in 1980. Moreover, this amount equals about $620 million today, adjusted for inflation. According to the source, Lennon's estate has since generated hundreds of millions in royalties, merchandise, and licensing fees.

In addition, Yoko Ono, Lennon's second wife, and his primary heir, has a net worth of $700 million now.

Why was John Lennon assassinated?

A still of The Beatles star (Image via Instagram/@johnlennon)

John Lennon was tragically killed 43 years ago. On December 8, 1980, Mark David Chapman, a 25-year-old former security guard and YMCA employee from Hawaii, shot and killed Lennon. The tragedy happened when Lennon and his wife, Yoko Ono, were returning to their New York City apartment.

According to various sources, Chapman stated that he was motivated by fame and disillusionment with Lennon and the Beatles due to their wealth. In Chapman's regard, Lennon's wealth symbolized hypocrisy. Moreover, Chapman also had an obsession with the book The Catcher in the Rye by J.D. Salinger. So, he considered himself as "The Catcher in the Rye of my [his] generation."

The sources also report that Chapman killed Lennon to promote the reading of this book. Not only this, he also regularly signed and distributed copies of the book in prison.

John Lennon's family and children explored

A still of The Beatles star with his family (Image via Instagram/@johnlennon)

John Lennon, born on October 9, 1940, was the son of Julia (née Stanley) and Alfred Lennon. Lennon's father, Alfred, was a merchant seaman of Irish descent. Therefore, he was often away from home. As per various sources, John's father disappeared for a time in 1944.

When John's father returned, his mother, Julia, rejected him. Moreover, she was also pregnant with another man's child. John was then raised by his aunt, Julia's sister Mimi after Julia gave her custody. In addition, he had no contact with his father for nearly 20 years.

At the age of 22, Lennon married Cynthia Powell in 1962. The couple also had a son, Julian. However, Cynthia and Lennon's marriage faced troubled waters as the couple divorced in 1968 due to John's relationship with Yoko Ono. Furthermore, John married Yoko Ono in 1969 and remained with her until his death.

But, during a brief split from Ono in 1973, Lennon reportedly had an 18-month relationship with May Pang.

John Lennon's life was a tapestry of immense talent, intelligence, and complexity. Moreover, his story of extraordinary achievement and profound tragedy remains a poignant reminder of the enduring impact one individual can have on the world.