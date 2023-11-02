What was the last song recorded by The Beatles together? Details explored as band releases new song

The Beatles are arguably the biggest and most prominent name in the music industry dating back to the 1960s. Their popularity was so unprecedented that their music set standards that are hard to surpass even decades later.

Credited with the invention of multiple major genres within rock and roll music, the expansive work of The Beatles in such a short time frame remains one of the biggest achievements by anyone in the business.

The band was active for only 10 years but established itself as the greatest band to ever exist in that short span of time, ultimately breaking apart in 1970, after which all four members enjoyed varied amounts of success.

The last time this legendary quartet went to a studio together was for I Want You (She’s So Heavy), which was recorded on August 20, 1969, making it the final song recorded by the band after work began in February of the same year. It is reported that John Lennon was only there to oversee production and he did his final recording with Because on August 1, 1969.

Almost miraculously, the band is back with a final single after 45 Years, titled Now and Then, which was released today, 54 years after the band entered a studio together.

The Beatles drop the final song 45 years in the making

The Beatles consisted of John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr, with Ringo and Paul as the only currently surviving members. Still, with meticulous use of AI and previously recorded material, The Beatles have finally dropped what is billed as the last song consisting of all four members.

Called Now And Then, the song originally began with John Lennon in 1978, who wrote the primary riff down 45 years ago. After Lennon's death, his widow, Yoko Ono, gave these demo recordings to the remaining Beatles, who completed two songs from there, Free as a Bird and Real Love.

However, as producer and musician Jeff Lyne recalls, the attempts to complete Now and Then were quickly abandoned. Lynn recalled then:

"The song had a chorus but is almost totally lacking in verses. We did the backing track, a rough go that we really didn't finish."

George Harrison reportedly called the song rubbish and it was believed that the song could not be salvaged.

Ultimately, AI helped save some of the recordings by recreating the sound without the background hiss and also helped recreate the quality the song was intended to be in.

This ultimately allowed Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr to recreate Now and Then in a way that would allow people to hear the four Beatles perform together once again. In a press release speaking about the song, McCartney said:

"There it was, John's voice, crystal clear. It's quite emotional...And we all play on it. It's a genuine Beatles recording. In 2023 to still be working on Beatles music, and about to release a new song the public haven't heard, I think it's an exciting thing."

Ringo Starr added:

"It was the closest we'll ever come to having him back in the room, so it was very emotional for all of us. It was like John was there, you know? It's far out."

Now and Then by The Beatles is now available for streaming.