True Detective Season 4 star Kali Reis "prays" Season 1 fans will enjoy the latest mystery (Exclusive)

It is impossible to watch True Detective Season 4 and not draw parallels to the critically acclaimed first season. Certainly, Kali Reis, who plays Evangeline Navarro, hopes that those who appreciated Season 1 will enjoy True Detective Season 4 as well.

Reis's character Evangeline Navarro is forced to team up with Liz Danvers (Jodie Foster) to solve the mystery behind eight people disappearing from a research station. The monsters they battle are both within and out, as they fight the biting cold and the dynamics of the fictional town of Ennis, Alaska.

SK POP sat down with Kali Reis, who claims she did not enjoy Seasons 2 and 3 as much as she loved the inaugural season. She also asked the audience to watch out for easter eggs from Season 1 in True Detective Season 4.

Kali Reis feels like the Danvers & Navarro dynamic from True Detective Season 4 mirrors Season 1

Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson played two troubled detectives in the first season of the show, a portrayal that is lauded to this very day. Kali Reis feels like the Navarro and Danvers dynamic was a lot like the 'Rust' and 'Marty' chemistry.

Kali Reis said that while the two loved each other, they also hated each other while respecting one another "in their own rights."

"But they work so phenomenal together. It’s like they love that about each other but they also hate that they work together. And they also have their own inner battles that they’re fighting individually. And they’re also fighting each other while they’re trying to solve this case. Absolutely. Such a reflection of Season 1 that dynamic." Reis added.

Like many fans, even Reis felt like Seasons 2 and 3 could not live up to the standard set by the first season. That said, she "prays" that the audience will love True Detective Season 4, because of the homages to Season 1.

"Not saying Seasons 2 or 3 were, everybody has their own opinion, [but] I didn’t quite enjoy Season 2 as I did Season 1. And Season 3 as well. But I think the argument is just that. There wasn’t that supernatural element to that." Kali said.

She continued:

"And I think that Season 4 definitely goes back to that original kind of supernatural element. Especially taking place in a fictional city in Alaska. With the indigenous population there and their creation stories and how they even came about."

Thrilled to be a part of a franchise this popular with Jodie Foster, Reis explained how she sat back and watched True Detective Season 4 as a fan. She hopes that true fans (no pun intended) pick up on the little nods to the first season.

"Yeah, I’m learning to watch this being a fan. I was able to, after getting past the fact that I was even involved in it to be able to sit back and enjoy the story." The actress noted.

She went on to say:

"But you know even reading the script, I was very imaginative and very visual in my head. Visualizing what it would be like. And sitting back and watching it, I was very happy. And hopefully, I pray, the True Detective fans are so hooked on Season 1 will appreciate what we did."

She is hopeful that fans will pick up on the hard work that went into the season.

"You know there’s little Easter Eggs and little homages to Season 1. I’m sure you’ve kinda seen that. So if you appreciated Season 1, you appreciate Season 4 just as much. There’s a couple of very key things that stick out from Season 1." She added.

True Detective season 4 is set to be released on January 14, 2024, only on Max. The HBO original stars Jodie Foster and Kali Reis as they investigate a crime that defies explanation.