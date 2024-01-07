True Detective season 4 complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

True Detective season 4, titled True Detective: Night Country, is staged to premiere on January 14, 2024. The season will feature a six-episode run with an individual release date for each show episode.

True Detective season 4 is filmed in Iceland, and it takes place in the fictional town of Ennis, Alaska. The setting is portrayed as dark and eerie, much like Utqiagvik, the northernmost town in the U.S. The murky setting, in turn, will aid in creating a mysterious and chilling atmosphere for the season's narrative.

True Detective season 4: Release schedule for all the episodes

The release dates for all six episodes of True Detective season 4 are:

Episode 1: Sunday, January 14, 2024

Episode 2: Sunday, January 21, 2024

Episode 3: Sunday, January 28, 2024

Episode 4: Sunday, February 4, 2024

Episode 5: Sunday, February 18, 2024

Episode 6: Sunday, February 25, 2024

Where will the show be available to stream?

True Detective: Night Country will be available for streaming on HBO. This includes HBO's platforms like HBO Max, where subscribers can access new HBO series. Viewers can watch it on these platforms starting from its premiere date, January 14, 2024.

In addition, HBO Max typically offers all episodes of the HBO original series, so it's the go-to place for fans to catch up on all the seasons of True Detective.

What is the story of True Detective season 4?

The story of True Detective season 4 centers around two detectives, Liz Danvers and Evangeline Navarro. The duo will reunite to investigate an old case involving research scientists found frozen—subsequently, the narrative hints at supernatural elements.

Additionally, the season delves deeply into the world of the unexplained and will showcase detectives navigating through both the literal and metaphorical cold.

The official logline of the show via HBO reads as follows:

"When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the eight men who operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace. To solve the case, Detectives Liz Danvers (Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Reis) will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves, and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice."

Who stars in True Detective season 4?

As per Deadline, below is the ensemble cast of the series:

1) Jodie Foster plays Detective Liz Danvers.

2) Kali Reis plays Detective Evangeline Navarro.

3) John Hawkes plays Hank Prior, who is a police officer with veteran grudges.

4) Christopher Eccleston plays Ted Connelly, who is the regional chief of police.

5) Fiona Shaw plays Rose Aguineau, a survivalist with a past rife with secrets.

6) Finn Bennett plays Peter Prior, Liz Danvers' protégé and apprentice.

7) Anna Lambe plays Kayla Malee, a young nurse with thin patience.

8) Aka Niviâna plays Julia, Navarro's sister, a woman struggling with her inner demons.

9) Isabella Star Lablanc plays Leah, Danvers' stepdaughter.

10) Joel D. Montgrand plays Eddie Qavvik, Navarro's love interest.

Is there a trailer for True Detective season 4?

Yes, there is a trailer for True Detective: Night Country. The trailer showcases detectives Liz Danvers and Evangeline Navarro embarking on an intense investigation in Alaska. The story revolves around a mysterious case where eight Tsalal Arctic Research Station men disappear without a trace.

This new season will probably be a thrilling addition to the True Detective saga as it will merge haunting landscapes with deep-rooted mysteries.