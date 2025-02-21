10 best Blue Bloods episodes to rewatch

Blue Bloods is an American police procedural drama series that aired on CBS from September 24, 2010, to December 13, 2024. It ran for 14 seasons and consisted of 293 episodes. The series follows the Reagan family, a fictional Irish Catholic family based in New York City with generations of connections to law enforcement.

Tom Selleck stars as Frank Reagan, NYPD Commissioner and head of the Reagan family. His eldest son, Danny, is a detective and an Iraq War veteran. Erin, his only daughter, is an assistant district attorney. Jamie, the youngest, graduates from Harvard Law but chooses to be a police officer and gets involved in an undercover sting.

Here are ten Blue Bloods episodes known for their suspenseful plots and dramatic family conflicts.

Disclaimer: The following list is ranked in no particular order, and the opinions expressed belong solely to the author.

The Art of War and 9 other Blue Bloods episodes to rewatch

1) Family Secrets (season 10 episode 19)

Paula Hill, Joe Hill’s mother in Blue Bloods, kept his parentage a secret. (Image via Prime Video)

As part of Sean's genealogy project, Joe Hill's introduction adds depth to the Reagan family. His mother, who never told Joe Reagan about their son, asks for a safer assignment, but he refuses.

After some initial tension, Joe joins the family for Sunday dinner, a mix of caution and excitement that highlights their lingering grief over his father’s death.

Family Secrets addresses parent-child relationships. Joe, a detective unaware of his Reagan heritage, struggles to find his place within the family. Meanwhile, Eddie and Jamie handle an emotional case of a baby left on their doorstep and discuss the idea of becoming parents.

2) The Blue Templar (season 1 episode 22)

Henry Reagan, retired NYPD Commissioner and Reagan family patriarch (Image via Prime Video)

This episode serves up an action-packed season finale as conspiracy and long-due secrets begin to surface. The Blue Templar, an outlawed police organization linked to Joe Reagan’s death and internal corruption, is exposed, affecting both the family and the police force.

3) The Art of War (season 5 episode 22)

Tom Selleck as Frank Reagan, NYPD Commissioner and Reagan family head (Image via Prime Video)

The Art of War leaves the Reagan family in turmoil. When Danny’s wife, Linda, is shot in a gang-related attack, he becomes consumed by vengeance rather than justice.

As she fights for her life, Frank urges his son to control his rage while leading the investigation himself. This twist-filled episode sees the Reagans outsmarting villains with clever tricks, like faking injuries and exploiting legal loopholes.

4) Something Blue (season 9 episode 22)

Season 9 of Blue Bloods (Image via Prime Video)

Jamie and Eddie's wedding is the highlight of the season finale, but tensions rise beforehand. As the Reagans prepare for the big day, problems emerge—Eddie clashes with Erin at work, and Frank worries about Jamie marrying another cop.

The episode is filled with emotional moments, from Frank's tearful toast to Eddie's asking him to walk her down the aisle. As family bickering breaks out, the light and playful tone dominates the show.

5) The Thin Blue Line (season 7 episode 22)

Season 7 cast of Blue Bloods (Image via Prime Video)

There are disagreements between Frank and the mayor that offer some unexpected twists, and Danny's careless action of taking drug money without clearance sets him at odds with the FBI.

A key theme of The Thin Blue Line is the contrast between Danny’s rule-breaking instincts and Jamie’s by-the-book approach. This difference is highlighted when Jamie is told he would have been promoted sooner if he were more like his brother.

Instead of giving easy answers, the episode highlights the strengths and flaws of both approaches, showing that the brothers could learn from each other despite their differences.

6) Partners (season 5 episode 1)

Frank Reagan in Blue Bloods (Image via Prime Video)

This episode is a must-watch for Blue Bloods fans because it balances personal and professional struggles. Jamie struggles with his new emotions for Eddie. Meanwhile, Danny confronts the repercussions of a botched drug bust, demonstrating his tireless drive for justice.

Frank, torn between obligation and his own moral code, briefly gives in to the mayor's demands—a highly unusual mistake that guarantees more drama. The mix of romance, action, and tough moral choices makes it one of the best Blue Bloods episodes to rewatch.

7) My Aim is True (season 8 episode 22)

Season 8, Blue Bloods (Image via Prime Video)

Jamie and Eddie's relationship deepens when she rescues him while on duty. Jamie shocks his family by showing up at the weekly dinner with Eddie and declaring that they are engaged.

Frank reacts by giving Jamie a transfer as a wedding gift. Since no law prohibits married people from being partners, Jamie and Eddie reaffirm themselves to one another by exchanging vows at the table. Their vows are of loyalty and support, a turning point in their relationship.

8) Loose Lips (season 5 episode 5)

Henry Reagan, played by Len Cariou, is the Reagan family patriarch (Image via Prime Video)

This is Jamie's moment of truth, marked by one deadly flaw—turning his back on a domestic violence victim to call the police, with horrific repercussions for both.

Jamie makes a fatal mistake by turning his back on a domestic violence victim to call the police, leading to tragic consequences. His abusive ex-boyfriend's threats escalate, and Jamie's beating and hospitalization come as a shock.

Meanwhile, Henry's scheme provides more melodrama. His drunken idiocy in season 14 returns to haunt him when one of his thoughtless remarks is caught on tape and made public, shattering his image.

This episode is a great rewatch because it challenges Jamie’s usual role as the empathetic officer who saves the day.

9) Bad Company (season 5 episode 18)

Eddie Janko, a police officer in Blue Bloods (Image via Prime Video)

This episode highlights Eddie’s determination and fiery spirit, showing why Jamie eventually falls for and marries her. She ignores his warnings and joins an undercover mission to rescue a Serbian woman from traffickers.

The episode’s intensity—driven by Eddie and Jamie’s tension, the critical case, and Eddie’s danger—makes for engaging viewing.

However, the most interesting part is the secondary plot, where Frank takes a young woman to see her father’s killer in prison. The prisoner’s attempt to defend himself and seek forgiveness sparks a deep debate on redemption, leaving viewers to wrestle with the moral question.

10) Justifies the Means (season 11 episode 16)

Cop Joe Hill's cover is blown in season 11 (Image via Prime Video)

When undercover cop Joe Hill’s cover is blown, Danny and Jamie step in to take down a gun-running syndicate. Their different approaches make them a strong team, similar to a storyline from season 1 with Joe’s father. Their investigation leads them to New England, where they uncover a large weapons stash and those responsible.

The episode ends with a chaotic shootout, bullets flying in a retro Western-style scene. As always, the Reagan family dinner wraps things up, but this time with a mix of relief, gratitude, and lingering sadness.

Interested viewers can watch all 14 seasons of Blue Bloods on Prime Video, Hulu, and Apple TV+.

