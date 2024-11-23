Blue Bloods season 14 episode 16 ending explained- Why did Frank clash with Mayor Chase?

The popular CBS police procedural drama Blue Bloods season 14 is down to its last few episodes. The second part of the final season premiered on October 18, 2024. The series finale, End of Tour, will air on December 13, 2024. The network will broadcast a retrospective special on November 29, titled Blue Bloods: Celebrating a Family Legacy.

Created by Robin Green and Mitchell Burgess, the show follows the Reagan family, a multi-generational family of law enforcement officers based in New York City. Apart from police cases and professional duties, the show focuses on the personal lives and relationships of the characters.

The cast of Blue Bloods (Image via Getty)

Blue Bloods season 14 episode 16, titled The Gray Areas, aired on November 22, 2024. In the episode, Frank (Tom Selleck) clashed with Mayor Chase because the latter asked the governor to send in the National Guard to help patrol the subway system without consulting Frank.

The episode was written by Van B. Nguyen and Kevin Reilly. It was directed by Doug Aarniokoski.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for Blue Bloods season 14 episode 16.

What was the reason behind Frank's conflict with the Mayor?

In Blue Bloods season 14 episode 16, Frank Reagan's conflict with Mayor Chase started with Sergeant Russo's assault in the subway while stopping a mugging. The issue escalated when Mayor Chase decided to use Russo's assault as an opportunity to make the governor deploy the National Guard to New York City to stop subway crime.

Instead of consulting Frank, the NYPD Commissioner, the Mayor held a press conference publicly with Russo, announcing his initiative. Frank only learned of this development through the news and felt that he was blindsided, and that the Mayor was insulting him and his police force.

Still from the episode (Image via Instagram/@bluebloods_cbs)

The Mayor also insinuated that the NYPD was ineffective in handling the surge in subway crime, which had worsened since the pandemic. Frank's team members were of differing opinions. Sid believed that the Mayor's actions were an insult, while Abby and Garrett felt that involving the National Guard would help with the department's challenges in dealing with the issue.

In the end, Frank and the Mayor managed to work the issue through a temporary truce. However, with only two episodes remaining, fans are interested to see how this constant power struggle between the two characters concludes with the series' end.

Other highlights from Blue Bloods season 14 episode 16

Eddie saves Badillo from losing his job

Another recurring character, Luis Badillo, appeared in Blue Bloods season 14, episode 16. Eddie's partner Badillo was seen smoking weed outside a police charity event in public by Eddie and Jamie. They confronted him, and he left the event and went home early.

It is later discovered that there is a complaint against Badillo made to the IAB, and they are looking to make an example out of him and will potentially fire him. Eddie wanted to save her partner's job and went to look for him with Jamie's help.

They found out that Badillo had lost a partner on the job, and he was spending time with his partner's son on their death anniversary. Eddie and Jamie speculated that this must be the reason for Badillo's stress, which led him to resort to weed.

In the end, Jamie said that he was the one who reported Badillo, and he would claim that he made a false complaint. The arc ended with Badillo keeping his job and Jamie getting a citation.

Danny and Baez solve an MMA fighter's murder case

Danny and Baez investigating the case (Image via Instagram/@bluebloods_cbs)

In the same episode, Danny and Baez investigated the death of an MMA fighter and made a shocking discovery. They found out that fights were staged, and their victim was killed because he refused to fix the match. They arrested the killer by the end of the episode.

New episodes of Blue Bloods season 14 air on Fridays on CBS. The show is available to stream live and on-demand for Paramount+ Showtime subscribers and the next day for Paramount+ Essential subscribers. Stay tuned for more updates on Blue Bloods season 14.

