Blue Bloods season 14 episode 15 ending explained: Was Eddie successful in saving Jaylen's job?

Blue Bloods season 14— the long-running police procedural drama— has hit screens for one last run. The first part of the final season containing 10 episodes premiered on February 16, 2024. The second part debuted on CBS on October 18, 2024. Containing eight episodes, part 2 will conclude with a finale on Friday, December 13, 2024.

Blue Bloods premiered on CBS in 2010. The central plot of the show revolves around the Reagan family, a multi-generational clan of law enforcement officers. Based in New York City, crime investigations in Blue Bloods often happen in the background of family drama.

Jaylen Davis was a probationary police officer, who made a guest appearance in Blue Bloods season 14 episode 15, No Good Deed. Jaylen took down a gunman but landed in trouble, as non-graduates weren't allowed to intervene in life-threatening situations.

Although Eddie tried her best to save Jaylen's job, the latter was terminated from the academy. However, he could still pursue his residency in Nassau County.

Blue Bloods season 14 episode 15 aired on Fridays, November 15, at 10 PM ET/PT on CBS. Episodes are also available to stream live on-demand for Paramount+ Showtime subscribers, and the day after for Paramount+ Essential subscribers.

Disclaimer: The article contains major spoilers ahead.

Blue Bloods season 14 episode 15: What was Jaylen Davis' fate?

Jamie Reagan & Eddie Janko-Reagan (Image via Instagram/ @bluebloods_cbs)

In Blue Bloods season 14 episode 15, a gunman was holding a store owner hostage. Eddie and Jamie— who were patrolling— reached the location and witnessed Jaylen take down the gunman and save the hostage. However, Jaylen's actions were technically against the rulebook, as he hadn't graduated and was not authorized to engage in life-threatening situations.

Jamie and Eddie were at odds on their take on the whole situation. Eddie wanted to save the officer's job, and Jamie wanted to go by the rules. They decided to hold onto filing the incident while Jaylen and Eddie visited the hospital. However, Jamie filed the report without Eddie's knowledge.

The situation got worse when the store owner filed a lawsuit, claiming that Jaylen injured her leg in the incident. The owner couple hoped to get paid by the city, but the lawsuit was thrown out when Jamie found out that her injury was three months old.

However, Eddie was still not able to save Jaylen's job. He was terminated from the academy. However, he will still be able to pursue his dream of being a cop by getting transferred to Nassau County.

Other highlights from Blue Bloods season 14 episode 15

Danny and Joe tackle a case together

Danny Reagan & Joe Hill (Image via Instagram/ @bluebloods_cbs)

In the same episode, Joe tackled a drug cartel-related case with his uncle, Danny. The case started with the murder of a deliveryman, and Joe suspected it being connected to a cartel ring who were trying to open a new market to sell fentanyl.

The duo had their ups and downs throughout the episode, but it ended on a positive note, with Joe saving Danny's life and learning a few things from his as well.

Frank faces a dilemma

In Blue Bloods season 14 episode 15, Frank faced a moral dilemma when he discovered that Sid was not living in the city, as officers are supposed to stay in the area that they patrol. Sid wanted to care for his terminally ill mother and was traveling, while staying with her.

Frank was faced with two options— either fire Sid or let the bill pass through that would allow officers to live outside the city. He chose the latter and saved Sid's career.

Erin helps someone from the past

Erin Reagan & Anthony Abetemarco (Image via Instagram/@bluebloods_cbs)

Meanwhile, Erin got contacted by a man called Del Thompson, who she had put away for marijuana possession some time ago. He was in legal trouble again as he threatened to call the cops on a few of his old friends when he saw them using kids for their drug trade.

Erin's boss, Crawford, told her to not intervene, but Erin decided otherwise. By the end, Del was successful in gathering evidence against his former friends but was badly injured in the process. However, there was enough evidence to make a case, and Crawford switched sides and even visited Del in the hospital.

