What happened to Maria Angeles Molina? Details explored ahead of Angi: Fake Life, True Crime

Netflix is set to bring to us the case of Maria Angeles Molina in its original docuseries Angi: Fake Life, True Crime, which premieres tomorrow. The docuseries delves into the brutal murder case of a young woman named Ana Páez at the hands of Angi, or Maria Angeles Molina, in 2008.

The case made headlines in 2008 and was tagged by the media as "The Near-Perfect Crime”. Angi was convicted of the crime and is now serving a sentence for it.

Angi: Fake Life, True Crime brings to us more details about Angi's crimes, her past, and her married life with the businessman Juan Antonio Álvarez Litben. The two-part documentary series has been created by Brutal Media, produced by Carol Saliner, and directed by Carlos Agulló. It is set to premiere on Netflix on May 1, 2025.

Who is Maria Angeles Molina, and what happened to her?

A still from Angi: Fake Life, True Crime (Image via Netflix)

Maria Angeles Molina, who is best known as Angi, was once a millionaire boss and supposedly a close friend of Ana Paez. However, when the 35-year-old Ana, who was a fashion designer, was found dead in a holiday flat in Barcelona on February 19, 2008, a dark truth came to light.

After four years of investigations and trial, in 2012, Angi was finally sentenced to 22 years in prison for Ana Paez. It turned out that Angi had been living a double life. She was posing as Ana to take out loans and insurance policies in Paez’s name, totaling more than a million euros.

How did Maria Angeles Molina murder Ana Paez?

As reported by The Sun, Maria Angeles Molina went to Paez’s apartment on that fateful day under the pretence of inviting her out to dinner. However, this was just an excuse, and she had already come up with a plan to murder Paez.

She invited Paez out to dinner at a flat that she had rented for just three days under Paez’s name. Moreover, that morning, she had withdrawn 600 euros from an account in Paez’s name. A CCTV footage from the bank also revealed her dressed as Ana, wearing a wig. She then drove to Zaragoza in a Porsche to collect her father’s ashes, which was a part of the plan to create an alibi for herself.

That evening, Molina returned to Barcelona and invited Paez to dinner. Once the two friends were in the flat rented out in Paez's name, she drugged her and put her head inside a plastic cover. She had then sealed it with insulating tape to kill Ana.

A still from Angi: Fake Life, True Crime (Image via Netflix)

Maria Angeles Molina had even visited a male brothel before committing the crime and had paid two s*x workers to provide their semen samples to her in a jar. She would set the crime scene with it.

When the police began their investigations, they searched Molina's home, where they found a bottle of chloroform and shockingly, an insurance policy from Carrefour in Paez’s name. Moreover, her then-boyfriend also gave the police some documents which he had discovered hidden behind the bathroom cistern. Among them were Paez’s original passport and ID card.

The Barcelona High Court declared that it was “unquestionably proven” that Maria Angeles Molina had taken out various policies and loans under Ana Paez’s name. It was further corroborated by bank staff who testified and identified her during the trial.

Molina denied all charges against her and claimed that she was out shopping when the murder was committed. She provided details of it, saying that she had gone to El Corte Inglés to buy a watch and then stopped by a convenience shop.

However, as per The Sun, the court concluded that “the amount and the relevance of the evidence, amply accredited,” made it unquestionable that Maria Angeles Molina was the murderer and she was sentenced to 18 years in prison for the murder, and an additional four years for falsifying documents with the intent of committing fraud.

Catch more about the case tomorrow on Netflix.

