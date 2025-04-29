Angi: Fake Life, True Crime- Release date & time, where to watch, and everything we know so far

Angi: Fake Life, True Crime is a gripping Spanish true-crime docuseries that unravels the chilling story of María Ángeles Molina, known as Angi. Directed by Carlos Agulló, it premieres on Netflix on May 1, 2025. The series dives into two shocking crimes linked to Angi, blending police reports and interviews to reveal a web of deception.

The docuseries is exclusive to Netflix, with no official plans announced for release on other streaming platforms. It consists of two episodes, making it a concise yet intense watch.

The story centers on Angi’s 2008 murder of Ana Páez, dubbed “The Near-Perfect Crime,” and the suspicious 1996 death of her husband, Juan Antonio Álvarez Litben. Through over 60 interviews and 2,000 pages of case files, the series explores Angi’s multiple identities and her calculated crimes, exposing the dark secrets behind her seemingly ordinary life.

Angi: Fake Life, True Crime: Release date & time, where to watch

Angi: Fake Life, True Crime will be released on Netflix (Image via Netflix)

Angi: Fake Life, True Crime is a two-episode docuseries exclusive to Netflix, with no confirmed plans for release on other platforms like Hulu or Amazon Prime Video. It premieres globally on May 1, 2025, with both episodes dropping on the same day, allowing viewers to binge the entire series at once.

No additional episodes have been announced, per official Netflix details. Directed by Carlos Agulló and produced by Brutal Media, the series offers a deep dive into María Ángeles Molina’s crimes.

Below is a table detailing release times across regions:

Time Zones Date Time Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) May 1, 2025 3:00 AM British Summer Time (BST) May 1, 2025 8:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) May 1, 2025 12:30 PM Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) May 1, 2025 5:00 PM Central European Summer Time (CEST) May 1, 2025 9:00 AM

Pricing for Netflix varies by plan, starting at $6.99/month for the Standard with Ads plan, $15.49/month for Standard (ad-free), and $22.99/month for Premium (4K, multiple devices). Subscriptions are required, with no free trial currently offered for new users. Check Netflix’s website for regional pricing and availability.

The true story behind Angi: Fake Life, True Crime

Angi was found guilty in Páez murder case (Image via Netflix)

María Ángeles Molina, known as Angi, was convicted for the February 19, 2008, murder of 35-year-old fashion designer Ana Páez in Barcelona. Páez was found dead in a tourist apartment, naked with a plastic bag over her head. Initially thought to be a s*xual crime, the case shifted when police linked Angi to the murder.

Angi killed Páez and impersonated her, earning the media label “The Near-Perfect Crime.” She was arrested after inconsistencies in her story and forensic evidence tied her to the scene. In 2010, she received an 18-year prison sentence and remains incarcerated in Spain.

Angi: Fake Life, True Crime also examines the 1996 death of Angi’s husband, Juan Antonio Álvarez Litben, a businessman who died under suspicious circumstances. Though initially a cold case, the 2008 investigation raised questions, but no charges were filed.

As per details provided by Netflix, over 60 interviews, including retired police, detectives, and family members, plus 2,000 pages of case files, reveal Angi’s deceptive identities. Directed by Carlos Agulló, the docuseries uncovers her calculated actions, with no evidence of other culprits.

