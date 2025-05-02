Angi: Fake Life, True Crime - A detailed case overview 

Angi: Fake Life, True Crime is a Netflix docuseries that explores the story of Ana Páez, who was murdered by her friend María Ángeles Molina at her apartment. On February 19, 2008, Ana went to Moline's apartment for dinner. The next day, the lifeless body of Ana Páez was found on the sofa.

The victim's hands were tied, lying naked, with her head covered with a plastic bag. By scrutinizing the crime scene, investigators initially suspected the victim to have undergone se*ual violence after her death. However, upon close research, authorities discovered that Ana's friend, Molina, was responsible for her murder.

The complete investigation behind the murder of Ana Páez is documented in Angi: Fake Life, True Crime. The docuseries made its release on May 1, 2025. The official synopsis of Angi: Fake Life, True Crime reads:

35-year-old designer Ana Páez was found dead, naked, head in plastic bag, in Barcelona, Feb 2008. Police explored sexual crime theories until Angi emerged. Series revisits "near-perfect crime," Angi's past with husband who died 1996.

What happened to Angi: Fake Life, True Crime subject Ana Páez

Ana Páez was found dead at her apartment (Image via Pexels)

As reported by The Sun, Ana Páez was a 35-year-old fashion designer who owned an apartment in Barcelona. She was friends with María Ángeles Molina, her former boss and a millionaire businesswoman.

Reportedly, the Angi: Fake Life, True Crime subject Molina was connected to a series of scams. She disguised herself as the victim Ana Páez to defraud several banks with loans and insurance policies. As per The Sun, after Ana Páez's death, investigators realised that more than one million Euros were owed in her name.

As reported by El País, the beneficiary of these transactions was under the name of a woman named Susana B., who had no idea that her identity was being used. Reportedly, she mistakenly left her ID in a photocopy shop, and Agni started misusing her identity.

Investigation behind the murder of Angi: Fake Life, True Crime subject Ana Páez

Molina invited Ana to her apartment for dinner (Image via Pexels)

As reported by The Sun, María Ángeles Molina was earlier married to a wealthy businessman named Juan Antonio Alvarez Litben. In 1996, he died under mysterious circumstances, and the case went cold until the death of Ana Páez.

As reported by El País, Molina had booked the apartment for three days under the name of Ana Páez. It was on February 19, 2008, when she invited Páez. The next morning, Molina withdrew 600 Euros under the victim's name, as per The Sun.

From the surveillance cameras, authorities traced Molina entering the bank, wearing a wig. Investigators discovered that before the murder, the Angi: Fake Life, True Crime suspect Molina had travelled to the city of Zaragoza to recover her father's ashes.

Investigators discovered that Ana was drugged by Molina (Image via Pexels)

Reportedly, on the evening of the murder, Molina drugged Ana Páez with an anesthetizing agent. She then covered the victim's head with a plastic bag and sealed it with insulating tape. The Angi: Fake Life, True Crime culprit Molina intended to fabricate the crime as a se*ual assault.

Hence, before the murder, Molina visited a brothel and collected semen from two prostitutes. After killing Ana Páez, Molina injected the semen into the victim's mouth and vagina. When investigators obtained a search warrant for Molina's residence, they found a sealed bottle of chloroform and documents on an insurance policy under the name of Ana Páez.

As reported by El País, Molina's then-boyfriend at that time, handed the investigators all the documents Molina hid inside the toilet cistern. Authorities found that the documents belonged to Ana Páez, including her Identity Card and Original Passport.

María Ángeles Molina was sentenced to 22 years in prison (Image via Pexels)

When the Angi: Fake Life, True Crime culprit Molina was interrogated by the police, she denied all the accusations. As reported by El País, Molina claimed that on the day of the murder, she went to buy a watch at a Corte Inglés department store. She further added that she went to a departmental store afterwards to buy Yoghurts and Condensed milk.

According to The Sun, the jury found Molina guilty of murder in court based on concrete evidence. In 2012, María Ángeles Molina was sentenced to 22 years in prison for the murder of Ana Páez.

Angi: Fake Life, True Crime is available to stream on Netflix.

