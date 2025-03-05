5 Chilling details about Sin City Gigolo: A Murder in Las Vegas

The Paramount+ docuseries Sin City Gigolo: A Murder in Las Vegas, which came out on March 4, 2025, tells the true story of a shocking crime. It’s about Akshaya Kubiak, also called Ash Armand, a star from the Showtime series Gigolos.

The show, which aired from 2011 to 2016, portrayed male escorts enjoying a glamorous lifestyle, but Kubiak’s life took a dark turn when he was arrested for murder in 2020. The docuseries examines how his case piqued public attention, unraveling the contrast between his on-screen persona and the violent reality that emerged, centered on the brutal killing of Herleen Dulai.

Featuring interviews, court details, and insights from his Gigolos co-stars, the series delves into the events that led to his conviction.

The brutal murder of Herleen Dulai and 4 other details about the case featured in Sin City Gigolo: A Murder in Las Vegas

Here are five important facts about the murder, based on the Sin City Gigolo: A Murder in Las Vegas docuseries and real events.

1) The emergency call by Akshaya Kubiak that started the investigation

Sin City Gigolo: A Murder in Las Vegas Discuss some key details of the case (Image via Unsplash/NordWood Themes)

As reported by the Las Vegas Review-Journal, on a July 16 morning in 2020, Akshaya Kubiak called 911 from his Las Vegas home. He sounded scared and said there had been a fight. When police got there, they found 29-year-old Herleen Dulai dead on the floor. She had been badly beaten. Kubiak said they were using drugs and she attacked him, so he fought back to protect himself.

However, as reported by the Las Vegas Review-Journal, prosecutors stated, during his sentencing hearing on December 3, 2021, that Dulai’s injuries—including facial trauma, shoulder damage, and defensive wounds on her forearms—showed a severe beating, not a defensive act. The police spotted blood around the room, and his story didn’t fully add up.

2) The relationship between Akshay and Herleen

Harleen Dulai's parents emigrated from India (Image via Unsplash)

Herleen Dulai wasn’t just a random person, she was a biology student who later worked as a fitness coach. After his appearance in Gigolos, Akashy got involved in a couple of relationships. Reportedly, Akshay was dating his friend, Tina Evan, during the 2020 pandemic. Tina moved in with Akshay at his Las Vegas home on the 8400 block of Blackstone Ridge Court.

While living together, the couple began to fall apart, and that’s when Harleen came into the picture. On the evening of July 15, 2020, she went to his house as she was Akshay's former client.

The coroner's office ruled that she died due to blunt force trauma and strangulation. Further details about her are discussed in the Sin City Gigolo: A Murder in Las Vegas show.

3) Akshay's claim of blackout

Sin City Gigolo: A Murder in Las Vegas released on 4 March on Paramount+ (Image via Prime Video)

Akshaya Kubiak, known as Ash Armand on Gigolos, claimed he blacked out during the incident and had no memory of killing Dulai. He stated they consumed psychedelic mushrooms and watched Avatar when she allegedly attacked him.

Kubiak said he defended himself briefly before losing consciousness, only to wake up hours later to find her dead. This account formed a key part of his defense in the subsequent legal proceedings.

4) Challenges that police faced while investigating

The case was not easy for police initially (Image via Unsplash/David von Diemar)

The Las Vegas police faced issues in handling this case. Initially, they identified the victim as Herleen Kaur Dulai in early reports on July 17, 2020, but later corrected it to Herleen Dulai after the Clark County coroner’s office confirmed her identity on July 18, 2020. This name mix-up led to confusion in early news coverage and police statements, delaying accurate public reporting.

He was charged with first-degree murder and pleaded not guilty in September 2020. Later, in September 2021, he changed his plea to guilty of voluntary manslaughter and mayhem. On December 3, 2021, he was sentenced to 8 to 20 years in prison.

5) Detailed autopsy results of Herleen

Sin City Gigolo: A Murder in Las Vegas features interviews of cast members from Gigolo (Image via Prime Video)

The autopsy of Herleen Dulai, conducted by the Clark County coroner, documented extensive injuries. Findings included significant facial trauma and a chipped tooth fragment in her stomach, alongside evidence of blunt force trauma and strangulation.

These details indicated a violent encounter before her death on July 16, 2020. The report provided critical evidence in the investigation into Akshaya Kubiak’s actions, shaping the legal outcome of the case.

Sin City Gigolo: A Murder in Las Vegas is available on Paramount+.

