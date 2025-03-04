What happened to Casey Anthony's daughter? Charges explored as Florida mother acquitted of murder launches TikTok account 

Casey Anthony is a 38-year-old woman from Orlando, Florida who was tried and acquitted of first-degree murder in the 2008 disappearance and death of her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee.

On March 1, 2025, Anthony launched her official TikTok account to “reintroduce” herself to the world as a “legal advocate.” In the now-viral debut video post, Casey explained she planned on using her personal experience to help others navigating the legal system.

“This is my first of probably many recordings on a series that I’m starting. I am a legal advocate. I am a researcher. I've been in the legal field since 2011 and in this capacity, I feel that it's necessary if I'm going to continue to operate appropriately as a legal advocate, that I start to advocate for myself and also advocate for my daughter,” she added.

In what marked as one of the first times Casey Anthony has spoken in public in years, the TikTok video continued:

“The whole point of this is for me to begin to reintroduce myself. I'm doing this both personally for me, but in a professional capacity. Moving forward, the majority of what you will see will be me speaking in a professional capacity.”

Casey shared that she would share “advice” via her newly-launched TikTok page as well as her Substack blog, adding people can also reach her via email. She hoped the latest venture would “refine” her public reputation.

For those not acquainted with Anthony’s case, her daughter Caylee was reported missing from Orange County in Orlando, Florida, in July 2008 by her mother Cindy. Reportedly, the elderly woman hadn’t seen her granddaughter for over a month, following which she complained.

In December of that year, the kid's remains were discovered dumped in a laundry bag in a wood, near Casey’s parents Cindy and George’s house. The cause of death was reported as “homicide by undetermined means.”

Everything you need to know about Casey Anthony’s case

Following the disappearance and death of her infant daughter Caylee in 2008, then-22-year-old Casey Anthony was arrested and charged with multiple felony counts including first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse, aggravated manslaughter of a child, and four counts of giving false information to law enforcement regarding a missing person.

In May 2011, Casey Anthony was put on a jury trial where prosecutors argued that she allegedly used chloroform and duct tape to suffocate her daughter to reportedly escape parental responsibility. The defense on the other hand mentioned that Caylee accidentally drowned in the family pool.

While Casey didn’t testify at her trial, her parents did. Regardless, after in July of the same year, the jury found Anthony not guilty of first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse, and aggravated manslaughter of a child.

However, she was convicted of four counts of providing false information to law enforcement, aka telling police officers that her daughter was with the babysitter at the time when she was reported missing. Later that year, she was acquitted of these two charges as well by an appeal court.

Since her acquittal, Casey Anthony has occasionally spoken about her case that gained the attention of national media. In a 2017 telephonic conversation with the Associated Press, she narrated her side on the story. Casey also shared moving to South Florida after the trial and reportedly working for a private investigator who previously helped with her defense. She also told AP she did not know what happened to her daughter.

Later, in 2022, she was part of a three-episode Peacock docuseries Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies. At the time, FOX News reported with help from state records that Anthony had begun her own P.I. business.

More about Casey Anthony’s social media debut

Nearly 14 years after her case, last Saturday, Casey Anthony made her social media debut via TikTok where she spoke about being a legal advocate for herself, her late daughter, and others in similar crisis.

“My goal is to continue to help give a voice to people, to give people tools and resources that they can utilize so they actually know where they can turn to… As a proponent for the LGBTQ community, for our legal community, women's rights,” she shared in her 3-minute video.

Casey added, “I feel that it's important that I use this platform that was thrust upon me and now look at as a blessing, as opposed to the curse that it has been since 2008.”

She mentioned that her urge to provide legal advice to people stems from people “close” to her suffering through the system recently, which is when she decided to “step up.” Casey Anthony concluded by saying she was “proverbially standing in the light” and “embracing this peace.”

Anthony’s Substack account @caseyanthony_substack has the bio, "It has been more than 16 years since my name became a household one. Everyone seems to have an opinion - about me, and about my life. I am an advocate, a researcher. These are my words, this is my REAL life. - CA." It has over 40,000 followers, according to Yahoo!.

