How many episodes will there be in Sin City Gigolo: A Murder in Las Vegas? Episode count, release schedule, and more

Sin City Gigolo: A Murder in Las Vegas, an upcoming true crime docuseries. The series will debut on March 4, 2025, on Paramount+. It will focus entirely on the case that shocked the nation: the brutal murder of a female client named Herleen Dulai by Akshaya Kubiak, a.k.a. Ash Armand from the reality show Gigolos.

The show is directed by Barbara Shearer and produced by See It Now Studios with Pyramid Productions. This docuseries of three episodes provides extensive examinations of the events that occurred before and after the crime. It brings together artists from the show Gigolos, law enforcement officers, and people connected to the ongoing investigation to provide a holistic view of the case.

How many episodes will Sin City Gigolo: A Murder in Las Vegas have?

There are three episodes of Sin City Gigolo: A Murder in Las Vegas which premieres on March 4, 2025, exclusively on Paramount+. All three episodes will be available for streaming simultaneously on the premiere date. Currently, there is no information regarding its availability on other platforms.

This series explores the scandalous case of Akshaya Kubiak, or Ash Armand from the reality show Gigolos, who was accused of killing Herleen Dulai in 2020. It documents the events leading up to the crime with the help of interviews and archival footage, giving a well-rounded overview of the case.

Below are the episode details, including titles and release dates:

Episode 1: Grim Reality

Release date: March 4, 2025

Synopsis: A Gigolos reality star calls 911, leading to a misidentified dead woman and unanswered questions.

Episode 2: Healing or Homicide?

Release Date: March 4, 2025

Synopsis: A gigolo is suspected of murder, but police misidentify the victim; a shocking truth emerges.

Episode 3: The Fragility of Fame

Release Date: March 4, 2025

Synopsis: A lawyer challenges the murder case; the cast of Gigolos shows their friend a different side.

What is the Sin City Gigolo: A Murder in Las Vegas about? What to expect from the series

Sin City Gigolo: A Murder in Las Vegas is a forthcoming docuseries that delves into the unsettling case of Akshaya Kubiak, known as Ash Armand from the reality show Gigolos. As reported by Las Vegas Review-Journal, after he was arrested in July 2020, Kubiak was charged with the murder of Herleen Dulai, a 29-year-old personal trainer who moved to Las Vegas in 2019 to further her studies.

According to People, on July 16, 2020, Dulai was found dead in the home of Akshaya Kubiak. Kubiak called 911, claiming Dulai was unresponsive after they had taken drugs together.

However, the Clark County coroner determined that Dulai died from blunt force trauma and strangulation, ruling her death a homicide. Kubiak was arrested and later pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and mayhem. He was sentenced to 8 to 20 years in prison.

The docu-series makers set out to explore how one who espoused themes of love and light became embroiled in such darkness and violence.

Sin City Gigolo: A Murder in Las Vegas will be available on Paramount+ on March 4, 2025.

