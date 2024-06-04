What happened to Herleen Dulai? Details explored ahead of Deadly Influence: Social Media Murders on ID

ID is all set to begin with a new show, Deadly Influence: Social Media Murders, which will cover the brutal murder of Herleen Dulai at the hands of Instagram fitness guru Akshaya Anthony-Dixit Kubiak, better known as Ash Armand. The murder case dates back to 2020, when the woman was found beaten to death at a house on Blackstone Ridge Court in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The case will be the subject of the first episode of Deadly Influence: Social Media Murders, titled Sin City Clickbait. The synopsis for the episode reads:

"Self-styled Instagram 'Sex and Fitness guru' Ash builds a life in the glitz, glamour, and excess of Las Vegas. But the wild ride ends when he becomes entangled with a lonely Sin City resident who he comes to believe holds a dark energy inside."

This new episode will premiere at 9.00 PM EST on June 3, 2024, and on every subsequent week. Read on to find out more about Herleen Dulai's murder.

Who was Herleen Dulai and what happened to her?

Herleen Dulai was born on April 22, 1991, to Indian immigrant parents in America. Belonging to an educationally rich background of scientists and engineers, Herleen also graduated with a degree in biological sciences from Temple University. While she was described as bright and cheerful, her close ones also claimed she had some unresolved issues.

Herleen later moved to Las Vegas, where she started training at a gym regularly. She later became a trainer there. In 2019, she claimed on social media that she had a brain tumor. However, her friends denied that her tumor was cancerous, unlike what she claimed.

After years of chiefly focusing on the gym, Herleen Dulai quit the gym in the early 2020s, and no one knew where she was most of the time. During this time, she was introduced to Ash Armand, who was allegedly involved in some business with her. She had only known him for a few months.

On July 16, 2020, Ash called 911 to report the murder of Herleen Dulai. According to reports, Ash was doing psychedelic drugs with Herleen at his Blackstone Ridge Court when he hit her in drug-fuelled rage, ultimately killing her.

An autopsy report revealed that Herleen Dulai had died from a combination of blunt-force trauma to her head and asphyxiation. Her body was also found in a brutally beaten stage.

Ash Armand admitted to the killing and surrendered to the police. He claimed that he did not intend to murder Herleen, but it happened in a state of drug-fueled rage.

Ash was a practitioner of psytrance and was allegedly "helping" Herleen with the same. He was also a reality TV star who worked in Gigolo and had a massive following on Instagram, where he acted as a health and fitness guru.

Where is Ash Armand now?

Ash Armand gave himself up to the police immediately after Herleen Dulai's murder and was charged with the same. He tried to claim that it was an act of self-defense, but he was charged with the murder.

During his trial, Ash initially pleaded not guilty but later changed his plea to manslaughter. He continued to claim that he had not killed Harleen intentionally and ultimately ended up receiving eight to 20 years in prison for the charges.

Ash Armand continues to serve his prison term in Desert Correctional Center in Nevada and will remain there till at least 2028.

Find out more about the case in the upcoming episode of Deadly Influence: Social Media Murders.