What is Deadly Influence on Investigation Discovery all about? Release date, episodes, and more 

Investigation Discovery has added to its unique portfolio with the upcoming premiere of the docuseries titled Deadly Influence: The Social Media Murders. Set to premiere on June 3, 2024, the series will include a total of 6 episodes and will delve into a range of online real-life crimes. Deadly Influence has been produced by Talos Films.

Set to portray the dark side of the internet, the series attempts to look into how internet activity and its lack of privacy can lead to real, concerning consequences in the actual world. The series is part of ID’s plethora of docuseries that delve into a range of modern phenomena, with a total of six episodes set to be released every week.

Here, this article takes a look at everything that is known about Deadly Influence thus far.

Deadly Influence: The Social Media Murders: Everything we know

Deadly Influence will look into six individual cases of social media toxicity, which leads to different forms of violence in the actual world. ID has already released details about the six episodes and the kind of cases that each will delve into.

Episode 1 is titled Sin City Clickbait and is set to be the season opener, premiering on June 3, 2024. It will delve into the story of a fitness guru whose breakup with another online influencer leads to violence. The episode will look into the negatives of online fame and set the tone for a docuseries, which will delve into a range of online crimes.

Episode 2, TikTok Terror, will be released on June 10 and focus on a young TikTok celebrity who ends up stalked and assaulted in the real world, again, due to her online fame. Episode 3 is set to take things up a notch and is titled RIP Bianca. It will delve into how a social media influencer ends up committing suicide after undergoing a confrontation on the internet.

Episode 4, set to be released on June 24, is titled Virtual Vendetta and focusses on a mental health influencer who ends up receiving death threats and is attacked at his house. Episode 5, titled The Influencer’s Shadow, again looks into the world of online harassment, as a young film critic will be seen getting into actual crime after being approached by people on the internet.

Finally, episode 6 of the series, titled Halloween Horror, is set to be released on July 8 and will look into a case that deals with the disappearance of a young woman. Of course, while the cases and their details have not yet been revealed, fans can watch the series premiere on ID and will wait a week for each new episode.

Set to be premiered at 9 pm ET on June 3, Deadly Influence: The Social Media Murders will be available to be watched on Investigation Discovery but will then make its way to multiple streaming platforms. This includes Max, Hulu, Sling TV, and Philo.