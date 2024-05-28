Controversies surrounding Nick and Aaron Carter explored as Fallen Idols premieres on Investigation Discovery 

Fallen Idols: Nick and Aaron Carter delve into the controversial lives of two of the most famous names in pop music history. Nick and Aaron Carter are brothers who were part of the sensational pop group Backstreet Boys. They were at the height of fame during the late 1990s when the group was topping all musical charts.

Backstreet Boys remains one of the most sensational pop groups, with nine Grammy nominations and millions of album sales. However, fame is not without its miseries. The Carter brothers have had an extremely tumultuous history of substance abuse and a myriad of controversies surrounding them.

The upcoming Investigation Discovery documentary series, titled Fallen Idols: Nick and Aaron Carter, explores the controversies surrounding the two brothers, the deaths of Aaron Carter and Leslie Carter, and Nick's s*xual assault allegations. The official synopsis reads:

"This four-part docuseries looks at Nick and Aaron Carter's lives, careers, and relationships, from the height of their fame to tragedies and headline-making events of the past few years, including the s*xual assault allegations against Nick Carter."

The four-part documentary series premiered with its first two episodes on Monday, May 27, 2024, at 9 pm ET. The third and fourth episodes are scheduled to premiere on Investigation Discovery and Max on Tuesday, May 28, 2024, at 9 pm ET.

Fallen Idols: Nick and Aaron Carter explores the extremely controversial lives of the two brothers

The ID documentary series Fallen Idols: Nick and Aaron Carter takes a closer look at the lives of former Backstreet Boys members Nick Carter and Aaron Carter. They have been pop stars since they were teenagers, which took a toll on their lives.

Nick and Aaron Carter grew up in a rigid, alcohol-permissive home environment, along with a toxic fan base and a feeling of entitlement. There was instability throughout their teenage life, which snowballed into problems as adults.

The documentary looks into how Aaron Carter's drug and mental health issues ultimately led to his death in 2022. It also highlights the three s*xual allegations against Nick Carter and the death of their sisters Leslie Carter, Bobbie Jean Carter, and Angel Carter. The documentary examines the brothers' relationship, which changed when Aaron Carter started defending his accusers and attacking Nick Carter for those claims.

A toxic home environment

Fallen Idols takes a deep dive into the broken home environment in which the brothers Nick Carter and Aaron Carter grew up. The documentary also takes cues from the 2006 reality television series House Of Carters, which showcased the Carters' fraught family lives.

As per Distractify, their father was extremely abusive and an alcoholic, while their mother was interested in pitting the two brothers against each other and profiting off of their successful pop idol careers. There was no parental supervision, enabling excessive alcohol and drug abuse in the household.

S*xual abuse allegations against Nick Carter

More than three s*xual assault allegations have surfaced against Nick Carter (image via Getty)

As per a report by The Guardian, former Dream singer Melissa Schuman made the first allegation against Nick in 2017. She alleged that Nick r*ped her multiple times when they were filming The Hollow in 2003. The allegations were compounded when former Pussycat Dolls member Kaya Jones also alleged being r*paed by Nick. By 2022, Nick had been accused by two others, Ashley Repp and Shay Ruth, along with other Jane Does.

The s*xual abuse allegations have all been denied by Nick. Fallen Idols includes in-depth conversations with all the accusers as they provide insights into the incidents along with the dysfunctional Carter household.

Aaron Carter's death in 2022

Aaron Carter was vocal about his support for Nick's accusers (image via Getty)

On November 5, 2022, Aaron Carter was found dead in the bathtub of his California home by his housekeeper. The singer was 34 at the time and struggling with mental health issues and a long-standing struggle against substance abuse.

Buzzfeed News reported that he had a fractured relationship with his family and alleged abuse at the hands of his sister Leslie and brother Nick. He publicly called out Nick when s*xual allegations surfaced against him. As per Fallen Idols, some Backstreet Boys fans showered Aaron with harassment and abuse.

The third and fourth episodes of Fallen Idols: Nick and Aaron Carter are scheduled to premiere on ID and Max on Tuesday, May 28, 2024, at 9 pm ET.