"I have nothing but confidence"— Survivor 48's Star Toomey shares honest take on balance challenge in a deleted scene

In a deleted scene from Survivor 48, Star Toomey gives an honest take on the balance challenge, showcasing her confidence despite the odds. When the Niu Nai tribe receives Tree Mail, it indicates that the upcoming challenge will require balance, a task involving stacking blocks that spell out the word "immunity." Despite her concerns about her height being a disadvantage, Star boldly states,

“Of course, I have nothing but confidence in myself and hope that I will come up on top.”

Her remarks provide insight into her mindset going into the game, even as she assesses who may have the advantage in such a challenge.

Deleted scene shows Star Toomey analyzing Survivor 48 balance challenge

The deleted scene: Star’s approach to the challenge

The deleted scene unfolds as the Niu Nai tribe gathers to read their Tree Mail. The message suggests a challenge that will test the players' ability to balance blocks spelling out the word "immunity." She notes that Joe Hunter, despite being balanced, may struggle with endurance due to his larger size.

“Joe is balanced, but he can only hold for so long because he's a big guy,” Star explains.

Star shifts her focus to the smaller contestants, thinking that they might have an edge in the challenge. She explains that their stature could be advantageous in a task that requires precision and balance.

"Mary or Kamilla may be very good at this game due to the fact that they're short people,"

Despite these observations, Star explains that she remains confident in her abilities. She underlines that she can overcome any obstacle, regardless of her height. Star also touches on the importance of strategy beyond physical challenges.

“If you can't come up on top, you got to come up on top in other elements like behind the scenes,” she notes.

Toomey reflects on her deeper understanding of Survivor, where success depends on more than merely winning challenges. Star’s self-assurance and strategic insight suggest that she is playing the long game, taking into account both the physical and social aspects of the competition.

Star’s elimination in Survivor 48, episode 10

Despite her confidence, Star was ultimately unable to secure victory in the balance challenge. Joe Hunter won the immunity challenge, ensuring his spot in the game for another night. This outcome shifted the focus back to the tribe’s alliances and who would be voted out next.

In the tenth episode of Survivor 48, titled My Enemies Are Plottin', tensions continued to rise as players jockeyed for positions within the tribe. Kyle Fraser won the reward challenge, and Joe’s victory in the immunity challenge contributed to the growing divide within the tribe. Kyle strategically chose Eva Erickson, Shauhin Davari, and Kamilla Karthigesu to join him on the reward, further isolating those on the outs of the majority alliance.

This move set the stage for the upcoming vote, with some tribe members targeting Joe while others chose to focus on either Mary or Star. At the tribal council, Star’s fate was sealed.

Despite being part of the minority alliance, Star stayed composed even when the vote turned toward her. She opted not to play her "shot in the dark," explaining,

"The name of the game is to never get paranoid."

Her elimination came after a close vote between her and Mary, with Star receiving five votes and Mary receiving four.

New episodes of Survivor 48 air Wednesdays at 8 pm ET on CBS and Paramount+.

