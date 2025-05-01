Where to follow Eva Erickson of Survivor season 48 on Instagram? Age, job, and more explored

Eva Erickson has gained attention throughout Survivor Season 48 as one of the standout contestants on the show. As the season progressed, viewers became increasingly curious about her life beyond the island. Her background in academics, sports, and advocacy has shaped how she navigated the game and connected with other contestants.

Eva Erickson, a 25-year-old PhD candidate, is on Instagram under the handle @evaerickson48. For those looking to stay updated on her journey or revisit her time on the show, Eva shares insights and reflections through her Instagram.

Everything to know about Eva Erickson of Survivor season 48

Who is Eva Erickson

Eva Erickson is from Minnesota but currently resides in Providence, Rhode Island. She was 24 when season 48 was filmed and is now 25. At the time she appeared on the show, she was the youngest cast member of her season.

Erickson openly revealed on Survivor's March 26 episode that she was diagnosed with autism as a child, a topic she has since addressed in interviews and on social media.

Erickson is currently a PhD candidate in Engineering at Brown University. She also plays defense for the Brown University club hockey team. In confessionals, she mentioned that her academic studies helped shape her analytical approach when facing challenges and engaging in tribal discussions.

According to ScreenRant, Erickson has reported that she is juggling her academic aspirations with extracurricular activities, such as her work on Survivor. Erickson also noted that she was a fan of Survivor and mentioned this in her introduction on the show. Additionally, she was seen forming early bonds with other castaways, such as Joe Hunter.

Eva Erickson's Instagram presence

Eva Erickson has an active presence on Instagram. Her account features several posts related to her appearance on Survivor, her autism diagnosis, her activities at Brown University, and her personal life.

On March 27, 2025, she shared a pinned video expressing gratitude for the chance to share her story. In the caption, she wrote:

“Thank you for allowing me to share my story. I am proud to show the world who I am and allow others to learn and understand autism...I am so grateful for all of the love and support. All of the messages, comments and DMs I have received with personal stories and connections bring me so much joy.”

On April 29, 2025, she uploaded photos from the game and responded to online criticism by stating that she was "happy as hell" to be on Survivor. She acknowledged receiving negative comments on the internet but mentioned that she would continue to smile despite the "haters."

Another post, shared on April 18, 2025, featured a video in which she talked about autism and challenged the stereotypes associated with it. The caption read:

“I have autism AND a loving family, successful career, play sports & an amazing boyfriend! How dare RFK jr tell us what we are capable of. #autismacceptance 🧩”

On March 15, 2025, she shared behind-the-scenes photos with her castmates from episode 3, referencing a challenge where a fellow contestant was injured. The caption read:

“3 cheers for the 3 times David got hit in the nuts in the @survivorcbs season 48 episode 3 blindfold challenge.”

New episodes air Wednesdays at 8 pm ET on CBS and stream on Paramount+.

