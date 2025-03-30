Who has been eliminated from Survivor season 48 so far? Details explored

Survivor season 48, which premiered on February 26, 2025, has already seen significant eliminations, setting the stage for the intense gameplay ahead. Each of the players was voted out in the early stages of the competition, with eliminations occurring due to strategic shifts, tribe dynamics, and challenges.

So far, the players who have been eliminated include Stephanie Berger, Kevin Leung, Justin Pioppi, Thomas Krottinger, and Bianca Roses. As the season continues, more players will inevitably be voted out, and the strategic dynamics of the game will continue to evolve.

Eliminations from Survivor season 48: A detailed overview

1) Bianca Roses

(Image via Instagram/@biancamroses)

Bianca Roses was the latest person eliminated from Survivor season 48. Her departure occurred in episode 5, which aired March 26, 2025, during a complicated Tribal Council. Bianca had lost her vote on an earlier Journey, which was revealed to Cedrek McFadden just before Tribal.

Despite her disadvantaged position, the vote split in an unexpected manner, with Bianca receiving votes from some members of the tribe. She was voted out after a 2-1-1 split, with Sai Hughley and Chrissy Sarnowski also receiving votes.

2) Thomas Krottinger

(Image via Instagram/@thomaskrottinger)

In episode 4, which aired March 19, 2025, Thomas Krottinger became the fourth player eliminated from Survivor season 48. He was a member of the Vula tribe and had aligned with Shauhin Davari and Joe Hunter. However, the alliance's strategy was disrupted when Kyle Fraser and Kamilla Karthigesu, members of the Civa alliance, turned on Thomas.

At Tribal Council, Kyle played his immunity idol, which negated votes against him. In the end, Thomas was voted out in a move orchestrated by Kamilla and Kyle.

3) Justin Pioppi

(Image via Instagram/@justinpioppi)

Justin Pioppi was the third contestant eliminated from the game in episode 3, which aired March 12, 2025. His elimination was marked by a highly unusual Tribal Council. After losing his vote during the Journey, Justin faced a difficult situation at Tribal.

His close ally, Cedrek McFadden, had the power to eliminate one player, and despite the strategic nature of the vote, Cedrek ultimately chose to vote Justin out over Sai Hughley. Justin's time on the island ended after this dramatic Tribal Council.

4) Kevin Leung

(Image via Instagram/@kev.fitness90)

Kevin Leung became the second person to be eliminated in Survivor Season 48. His elimination occurred in episode 2, which aired March 5, 2025, after the Vula tribe lost another immunity and reward challenge. Kevin had sustained a shoulder injury during the Marooning challenge, which affected his ability to compete.

In addition, his plan to switch alliances was revealed, leading to him being targeted by Sai Hughley and the rest of the tribe. After his vote was cast against him, Kevin was eliminated from the game.

5) Stephanie Berger

(Image via Instagram/@stephaniebergerface)

Stephanie Berger was the first contestant voted out of Survivor season 48 on February 26, 2025. She was a part of the Vula tribe, where her elimination came after the tribe lost an immunity challenge. Stephanie's performance in the challenge, especially during the puzzle portion, was noted as a contributing factor to her elimination.

Additionally, an alliance within the Vula tribe, consisting of Sai Hughley, Justin Pioppi, Kevin Leung, and Cedrek McFadden, targeted her. Despite her efforts, Stephanie was voted out in a 4-1 vote. She also used her Shot in the Dark, but it did not save her.

Catch all the action of Survivor every Wednesday at 8 PM ET on CBS.

