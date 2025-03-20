Survivor's second voting round gives fans control over season 50 gameplay

During the March 19, 2025, episode of Survivor 48, host Jeff Probst introduced the second round of voting for Survivor 50: In the Hands of the Fans. This phase allows viewers to determine additional game elements that will shape the season's format and strategic dynamics.

The first voting round, which launched on February 26, 2025, included decisions on hidden immunity idols, the final four fire-making challenge, and the format of the season's live finale. The second round expands on this by introducing new choices related to tribe swaps, the final four immunity challenge, and the power level of advantages.

Fans take control: Survivor 50’s second voting round shapes key game elements

Tribe Swap decision

During this round, one of the most crucial vote choices is whether Survivor 50 will have a pre-merge tribe swap. Fans can either vote yes to a swap, which would force players to change strategies by merging with new tribemates or vote no to maintaining tribes as is, which would allow alliances to form without disruption.

A tribe swap has always changed the course of previous seasons by putting players in unexpected circumstances, possibly disrupting solid alliances and forming new ones. If a swap is voted down, contestants will stay with their initial tribes until the merge, resulting in more stable relationships and strategic maneuvering during the pre-merge season.

The outcome of this decision will influence how adaptable players must be before reaching individual competition.

Final Four Immunity challenge selection

One more key choice for this round of voting is to choose the ultimate final four immunity challenge. The challenge automatically decides the player who advances to the final three and is among the most defining moments of the game.

Fans will select among three options, one of which will be "Simmotion," a challenge utilized several times in previous Survivor seasons. The chosen challenge will test contestants' stamina, balance, or concentration and will play a significant role in determining the competition's endgame.

The choice will also determine which players will be able to have an edge due to their skill sets, as various challenges favor various physical and strategic strengths.

Advantage power levels

The third major element up for a vote is the level of influence that advantages will have in Survivor 50. Fans can select from three categories: Minimal Power, Strategic Power, or Dynamic Power.

Minimal Power would limit the presence and impact of game-altering advantages, making social and strategic gameplay the dominant factors. Strategic Power would maintain a balanced approach, ensuring that advantages exist but do not overwhelm traditional gameplay.

Dynamic Power would introduce a more significant role for twists such as extra votes, idol nullifiers, and other strategic tools, allowing for greater shifts in the game's power dynamics.

The outcome of this vote will determine whether advantages serve as occasional opportunities or play a more defining role in the competition. Contestants will enter the game unaware of the final decision, requiring them to adjust their strategies based on the level of influence advantages hold in this season's structure.

As Survivor 50 prepares for its early 2026 premiere, additional voting opportunities may arise, further allowing viewers to shape the experience. This milestone season builds upon the franchise's tradition of innovation while reinforcing the role of audience engagement in shaping the competition's format.

Season 48 of Survivor airs Wednesdays at 8 PM ET on CBS and streams on Paramount+.

