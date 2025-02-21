Why was Survivor alum Brandon Hantz taken into custody? The arson and racketeering charges explained

Brandon Hantz, who appeared as a Survivor contestant in season 23 of Survivor: South Pacific in 2011 and season 26 of Survivor: Caramoan in 2013, has been arrested on suspicion of arson and racketeering. Us Weekly reported that Hantz is named among 14 individuals charged with conspiring to commit organized crime under a federal indictment in the Southern District of Texas.

The indictment also claims that Hantz is associated with the Bandidos Outlaw Motorcycle Gang, reportedly engaging in criminal acts of conspiracy and arson dealing with racketeering. According to the publication, if he is found guilty, the maximum penalty can be 40 years in jail.

Details of the arrest and legal proceedings

According to the court documents obtained by Us Weekly, Brandon Hantz, 33, was indicted on February 11 as part of a federal case against alleged members of the Bandidos Outlaw Motorcycle Gang. The indictment claims that the organization operates internationally, with over 100 chapters across the United States.

Members need to ride Harley-Davidson motorcycles and don vests with patches showing their membership. Hantz has two charges pending: one racketeering conspiracy charge and one count of arson of a building used in interstate commerce.

Prosecutors charge that the Bandidos have been involved in criminal conduct, including violent crimes like murder, robbery, drug trafficking, and intimidation of witnesses. The indictment cites a February 2023 incident in which Hantz and other suspected Bandidos members were involved in a fight at a Texas bar.

The complaint alleges that the group "aided and abetted" an assault on members of the Greybeard MC, a competing motorcycle club. Although Hantz has been charged with only arson and racketeering, some of his co-defendants are charged with other crimes, including assault and homicide.

As per Us Weekly, authorities have been investigating the Bandidos for an extended period, leading to the recent arrests. Hantz's residence was searched as part of the operation, though details on any additional findings have not been disclosed. Hantz and the other defendants are expected to stand trial as the investigation continues.

If found guilty, the Survivor alum would be eligible for a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison—20 years for the charge of racketeering and 20 years for the charge of arson. He also stands to pay a fine of $100 per charge under federal forfeiture laws. The case is still pending, and there could be more developments as legal proceedings continue.

Previous journey on Survivor

Prior to his legal issues, Hantz was known as a Survivor: South Pacific contestant in 2011. He was presented as the nephew of Russell Hantz, a famous former player. Throughout his first season, Hantz portrayed himself as a reformed man who wanted to restore his family's name. He finished in the final five but got blindsided after relinquishing his immunity.

Hantz came back to Survivor: Caramoan in 2013, where he ruined his tribe's food supply and got into an argument with a fellow player. The situation came to a head when his tribe refused to play in a challenge and voted him out of the game immediately instead.

During an interview with People magazine following his exit on March 15, 2013, Hantz was asked about the concerns for his mental state. He explained:

"No, I’m fine. I really am. What other people think, I say out loud. That’s what being a Hantz is all about. So I don t have mental problems. No one out there was in danger; I wasn’t going to hurt myself or anyone else. But if you get personal with me, I will push back."

As the case develops, more information may be revealed about the charges and the evidence submitted. Hantz and the other defendants will proceed to legal processes.

