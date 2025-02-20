What are the charges against Brandon Hantz? Survivor alum indicted in Texas as part of biker gang

Brandon Hantz, a former Survivor contestant, is facing federal charges after investigators found his involvement in a biker gang charged at the federal level. The 33-year-old was named in a 22-count indictment unsealed in Houston, Texas, on February 11, 2025, as per the Los Angeles Times. He is one of 14 individuals accused of crimes connected to the Bandidos Outlaw Motorcycle Gang.

Hantz faces two legal charges, including racketeering conspiracy and arson conspiracy, that hold potential prison terms of 20 years each. According to a report by People, prosecutors allege that the group participated in violent criminal operations, including a turf war with a rival gang that started in 2019.

The U.S. Department of Justice's press release on February 11, 2025, designated the Bandidos as a violent organization due to their thousands of members operating across the U.S.

Brandon Hantz linked to violent crimes in federal indictment

As per the U.S. Department of Justice press release, the Bandidos Outlaw Motorcycle Gang has been involved in organized crime. This includes murder, attempted murder, and assault. Prosecutors claim that the gang's leadership issued a directive to attack members of the rival B*EAST gang, resulting in violence in public areas such as roads and businesses.

Antoinette T. Bacon of the Justice Department's Criminal Division emphasized the importance of the indictment, stating:

"The Bandidos declare war on rivals—and they wage that war on our streets. Criminal behavior like this has no place in America, and the Department of Justice is fully committed to bringing peace back to our communities."

As per Entertainment Weekly, several individuals mentioned in the indictment were expected to appear in court on February 20, 2025. It remains unclear whether Brandon Hantz was among them. The potential punishment after a conviction totaled 40 years at the federal correctional institutions.

According to the indictment, Bandidos exists as a "self-identified 'outlaw' motorcycle organization" that has maintained several criminal operations across the Houston region throughout many years, per a report by People. The Bandidos operates in the United States with 3500 members and maintains additional members across international territories.

Hantz, who is originally from Crosby, Texas, gained fame as a contestant on Survivor: South Pacific in 2011 and returned for Survivor: Caramoan in 2013. He is also the nephew of Survivor villain Russell Hantz.

His time on the show was marked by erratic behavior, including a controversial incident in which he dumped his tribe's food supply before his elimination.

The FBI raided the home of Brandon Hantz on February 19. As per a report by TMZ, a relative confirmed that Hantz had exited the Bandidos in 2024. However, prosecutors argue that he was actively involved in the organization during the time of the alleged crimes.

The indictment states that the Bandidos engaged in violent acts as part of a power struggle over territory. Federal prosecutors allege that the gang ordered violent assaults and murders against rival gang members to maintain dominance.

Brandon Hantz's legal representation has not publicly commented on the case. His potential court appearance remains unconfirmed, and whether he intends to plead guilty or contest the charges is unclear.

