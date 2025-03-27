Survivor season 48 episode 5 recap: Eva’s emotional revelation and Bianca’s secret lead to a shocking exit

Survivor season 48, episode 5, titled Master Class in Deception, which aired March 26, 2025, featured significant moments that shifted the game's dynamics. Eva Erickson had an emotional reaction after struggling in the Immunity Challenge, leading her to reveal to the entire cast that she is autistic.

Meanwhile, Bianca Roses faced a difficult strategic position after losing her vote during a game-related journey. She initially kept this information hidden, but after confiding in Cedrek McFadden to gain his trust, the secret spread, making her the primary target at the tribal council.

Episode 5 overview of Survivor season 48

Eva’s emotional revelation

During the Immunity Challenge, Eva struggled with a table maze and became visibly frustrated as she repeatedly failed to complete her portion of the task. After finally sinking the final ball, her tribe expressed relief, but the moment triggered an emotional response.

She began hyperventilating, and with host Jeff Probst’s permission, Joe Hunter crossed tribal lines to console her and provide reassurance. Following the challenge, Probst initiated a discussion with the entire cast. Eva used this opportunity to disclose that she is autistic, explaining that she had previously told only Joe so he could assist her during difficult moments.

"I hope that my story shows those who are autistic should not be afraid to either ask for or receive help," she stated.

Her statement prompted an emotional reaction from Probst, who reflected on his own experiences as a parent.

Bianca’s secret and elimination

Bianca, the last member of her original tribe after the swap, faced a tough strategic spot. She bonded with Thomas and considered switching alliances but lost her vote during a game-related journey and kept it secret at first.

To gain influence, she tried to turn two pairs against each other for a tie at the tribal council. Eventually, she told Cedrek McFadden about losing her vote. Once the majority learned this, they saw her as vulnerable and decided to vote her out. At tribal council, Bianca was voted out and expressed disappointment as she left Survivor.

Advantage discovery and strategic shift

Another key development in the episode involved Star Toomey and the Beware Advantage she had previously obtained. Star chose to reveal the advantage to her entire tribe, although many had already suspected its existence. The tribe collaborated to decode the clue, leading to the discovery of an immunity idol. Eva successfully solves the puzzle, unlocking the idol for the tribe.

In a notable strategic decision, Star allowed Eva to keep the idol, signaling a potential shift in alliances. This exchange introduced a change in the game structure, with both players adjusting their positions within the tribe.

Who remains in Survivor season 48?

With Bianca’s elimination, the remaining players still competing for the title of Sole Survivor include Cedrek McFadden, Charity Nelms, Chrissy Sarnowsky, David Kinne, Eva Erickson, Joe Hunter, Kamilla Karthigesu, Kyle Fraser, Mary Zheng, Mitch Guerra, Saiounia "Sai" Hughley, Shauhin Davari, and Star Toomey.

As alliances continue to evolve and newly revealed information reshapes the dynamics of the game, the competition is set to become even more unpredictable in the coming episodes.

Watch Survivor season 48 every Wednesday at 8 PM ET on CBS, or stream it anytime on Paramount+.

