"BORING"— Survivor season 48 fans react as slow gameplay and lack of strategy leave them frustrated

Viewers of Survivor season 48 reacted critically to the latest episode, which aired on April 30, 2025. Many described it as slow and lacking in strategy. Across social media, several fans expressed concerns about the pace of gameplay and the absence of bold moves, especially as dominant alliances maintained control without facing any opposition. The primary issue raised was the absence of game-changing plays or risks.

According to fans, the majority alliance kept dictating the vote with minimal resistance, resulting in what many described as predictable and uneventful television. The episode’s outcome, in which Star was voted out, reinforced the perception of stagnant gameplay.

Many viewers took to social media to share their disappointment, particularly highlighting the lack of urgency among the Survivor 48 cast:

"This season is BORING. I just kept skipping these boring conversations that went nowhere. Ugggh," one person said.

“That was the worst! No one is playing, not even trying.” a tweet read.

“If I wanted to watch men play together I would watch sports 🥱" a person wrote.

Several people questioned not just the cast's gameplay but also the season’s tone and production direction:

“Oh god some seasons are hard to rewatch, this season has become hard to finish. I read months ago that Jeff and prod preferred this season to S47... truly terrifying. They're so hellbent on making it a family show that it's 1 step away from being on the kids network," a user commented.

“This is the worst season of Survivor I’ve ever seen. Eva should be going home tonight. The vote makes no sense," a tweet read.

“Everyone hating on Joe and Eva when they are playing a perfect game. As a viewer it’s boring to watch but as a player they don’t need to change anything. Don’t fix what’s not broken," a person wrote.

Not all feedback was negative; some audience members defended Survivor’s strategic layers.

“#Survivor48 I don’t understand the hate this season is getting, I’m having a blast this season," a user commented.

“Only Twitter would try to gaslight me into hating this episode. Still a bunch of fun dynamics and relationships in play. Especially Kamilla and Kyle," a tweet read.

What happened on Survivor season 48 episode 10

The Survivor episode opened with Mary feeling isolated after David’s elimination. Eva apologized to her but also warned that she might vote her out later. Meanwhile, Star, Kamilla, and Mary discussed forming a counter-alliance, hoping to pull in Mitch and take a shot at the dominant group led by Joe, Eva, Shauhin, and Kyle.

At the reward challenge, Kyle won and selected Eva, Kamilla, and Shauhin to join him for a picnic. Joe, who wasn’t picked, stayed behind to strengthen relationships at camp, particularly with Mary. At the picnic, the group reaffirmed their plan to keep the core alliance intact and target those on the outside.

Joe won individual immunity in a balancing challenge, making him untouchable at the vote. This complicated matters for the minority group, who had hoped to eliminate him. Kamilla considered flipping but ultimately remained loyal, while Mitch hesitated to work with Star and Mary due to past distrust.

At Tribal Council, the vote came down to Star and Mary, with the majority deciding on Star as the target. Despite last-minute discussions about shifting the vote to Kyle, no real move materialized. Star was voted out 5-3, becoming the fourth member of the jury.

Watch Survivor season 48 every Wednesday at 8 pm ET on CBS or stream anytime on Paramount+.

