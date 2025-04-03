"Didn't see me as the odd one out" — Survivor 48 star Kamilla admits she struggled to bond on original tribe before finding her footing

In an exclusive mid-game interview with Entertainment Weekly on April 1, Kamilla Karthigesu of Survivor 48 discussed her experience on the original Civa tribe, revealing that she struggled to bond with her fellow tribemates. Kamilla emphasized that while others may not have seen her as the "odd one out," she felt isolated, which made it difficult for her to open up to others. She explained:

Ad

"Even if others didn't see me as the odd one out, I definitely felt it, which probably led me to being slower to open up."

However, after the Survivor 48 tribe swap, she found it easier to connect with new allies, shedding light on her evolving strategy and social game.

Kamilla Karthigesu opens up about her journey so far on Survivor 48

Struggling to find her place on Civa

Ad

Trending

Ad

Kamilla's early experience in Civa was characterized by a gradual social start. She indicated that her reserved and shy personality made connecting with her initial Survivor 48 tribemates more challenging. She referred to herself as "the quietest and shyest one there," highlighting her struggle to open up to others.

She noticed that the other players immediately established deep relationships, which frustrated her.

"I watched others get so deep, so quick, and I was frustrated at myself for not being able to do the same," she explained.

Ad

She emphasized that she still watched and learned from her tribe mates, attempting to discover ways to overcome her sense of isolation. Kamilla stated that self-awareness was integral to her transformation in opening up when the game's dynamics shifted.

Building connections after the tribe swap

Ad

The tribe switch presented a turning point for Kamilla, specifically regarding how easily she could relate to the tribemates of the new tribe. Connecting with players from the Vula tribe proved simpler since they could relate based on background and create more authentic discussions. Kamilla defined such relationships as having a similar identity.

"We bonded over our family backgrounds and shared struggles. We bonded over our love for our parents and recognizing all the hardships they went through," she said.

Ad

The Survivor 48 star highlighted that this new connection was not only about common tales but about comprehending each other's lives at a deeper level.

"We bonded over our love for our older siblings and how they were so influential to who we are today," Kamilla added.

Her strategic moves and survivor tactics

Ad

When she found herself in the Vula tribe, she quickly adapted, using her acting skills to deceive her fellow players. She and Kyle Fraser made it seem as though they were adversaries when, in reality, they were working together. Reflecting on this tactic, Kamilla noted:

"Before Tribal Council? I had no option but to believe they bought it."

She explained that her actions, which created distance between herself and Kyle and caused her to avoid conversations with him, were necessary for convincing the California Girls that they were not allies. She believed they fully bought into the act, stating they "ate it up."

Ad

Kamilla's strategic play was not limited to social manipulation but extended to her use of advantages. The Survivor 48 star had the opportunity to use an extra vote, and when asked if she considered lying about it, Kamilla responded without hesitation.

"Never considered it after Mitch came back and shared his advantage with us," she revealed.

Catch Survivor 48 every Wednesday at 8 PM ET on CBS, or stream it on Paramount+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback