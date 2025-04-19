"I lost it" — Survivor 48 star Chrissy shares honest take on the 'Strong 5' alliance and David Kinne’s actions during tribal council 

Chrissy Sarnowsky spoke out following her elimination from Survivor 48, addressing the events that led to her exit and her reaction during tribal council. In an exclusive interview with The Post on April 17, 2025, she recalled the intense confrontation she had with David Kinne, noting:

“And to hear him yelling at me during that point, I was like, ‘Oh, f–k, I lost it.’”

Sarnowsky expressed frustration with the structure of the “Strong 5” alliance, formed by Kinne, Joe Hunter, Eva Erickson, Shauhin Davari, and Kyle Fraser. She voiced concern about how their gameplay approach affected her position as the merge progressed.

Chrissy breaks down alliance dynamics and tribal tensions on Survivor 48

Chrissy questions the ‘Strong 5’

Chrissy raised concerns about the way the “Strong 5” alliance frequently used terms like “honesty” and “integrity.” The Survivor 48 star stated:

“If I hear honest integrity one more time out of any of their mouths, or if I had a dollar for every time I heard honest integrity.”

She referenced the dynamic between Joe and Eva, pointing out that they may have demonstrated what she described as "honest and had integrity" in their relationship with each other. However, she highlighted that alliances based on internal trust made it difficult for others to break through.

“That just makes you even stronger that you’re saying you’re going to be honest with each other,” she said.

Chrissy also addressed David Kinne’s role, noting that he frequently used the word "honest" during the game. She emphasized that, in her view, his actions did not align with that description.

Tension with David Kinne at the tribal

The Survivor 48 star described an intense moment during tribal council involving David Kinne.

“At one point he was like yelling at me...And I remember turning around going, ‘Who are you yelling at?’” she said.

She explained that she was surprised by the tone of the exchange, noting that it contrasted with her earlier impression of David, whom she had previously viewed as a "gentleman" when interacting with women. She added that her reaction stemmed from how she viewed Kinne’s gameplay concerning their original tribe.

“There was so much going on behind the scenes that I didn’t know about...But at the time, I really thought it was all David’s fault,” she said.

Disconnect with Eva Erickson

Chrissy explained that she tried to build a connection with Eva after the merge by bringing up their shared interest in hockey, mentioning her long-time support as a season ticket holder for the Chicago Blackhawks. Despite this effort, she noted that Erickson had already aligned herself with others.

“Once we merged, she was already in tight with Joe and Shauhin. And she had David now, so she didn’t need me.”

The Survivor 48 star recalled a specific exchange that clarified Erickson’s loyalty. Chrissy said she once asked Eva who she planned to vote for, and Eva responded that she would vote for "whoever Joe’s voting for."

After that conversation, Chrissy decided not to pursue any further alignment with her and expressed that she no longer wanted involvement with Erickson. She also described how divisions were reflected in the camp’s setup.

“There were two fire pits. The strong people were sleeping by the one fire pit and it was roaring. They had a big log. And then all us weak people, we had little sticks,” she added.

Catch new episodes of Survivor 48 every Wednesday at 8 PM ET on CBS.

