What is Toxic on ID all about? Everything to know about the latest true crime show

Investigation Discovery's new docuseries, Toxic, delves into toxic relationships, examining unhealthy dynamics like emotional abuse and psychological control.

Hosted and executive-produced by Elizabeth Chambers, the six-part series attempts to investigate relationships that appear normal externally but involve harmful behaviour.

It explores how patterns such as emotional control, gaslighting, and isolation can emerge over time. It includes accounts from survivors and expert opinion to explain how to identify these dynamics and why it is important to get out of them.

The six-part documentary series is set to air on May 5, 2025, at 10 pm ET on Investigation Discovery (ID).

Toxic: All about the docuseries, explored

The docuseries offers an in-depth look at how mental control and emotional manipulation damage relationships. It highlights how some individuals control their partners through deception, false promises, and behavior that slowly erodes self-esteem. The gradual occurrence of such behaviours often leads to the victim not realizing it in time.

Each episode features true stories of individuals who have experienced such relationships and ultimately found the strength to leave. It also has experts in psychology and relationships who share their opinions, which gives depth and understanding to these stories.

The true crime documentary show helps the audience understand that toxic relationships are not limited to physical violence, but also how mental and emotional abuse can be just as dangerous.

According to Showbizjunkies, Jason Sarlanis, the President of ID, shared the network's commitment to continue shining light on such matters.

"At ID, we are deeply committed to raising awareness and fostering dialogue around unhealthy relationship dynamics and intimate partner violence. With Toxic, we aim to empower the voices of survivors and continue impactful conversations, ensuring that our No Excuse for Abuse initiative remains a year-round focus at ID, not just in October," he commented.

Jason Sarlanis also spoke about Elizabeth Chambers' involvement in Toxic.

"We’re incredibly grateful for Elizabeth's partnership on this series: her passion, empathy, and care have provided a safe space for survivors to speak out and share their stories,” he shared.

Elizabeth Chambers' personal connection explored

According to People magazine, Elizabeth Chambers has a personal connection to the series, as the project is inspired by her own relationship troubles. While appearing on Hulu's Grand Cayman: Secrets in Paradise, she admitted that the situation she experienced was "absolute hell," and that it shook her to her core.

Chambers reportedly took the series forward so that she could use her journalism background to give voice to others. She wanted victims to be able to speak out openly, and the subject to be taken seriously in society.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the first trailer featured Elizabeth Chambers interviewing a woman who talked about an assault by her partner. Chambers also discussed her personal experiences with her ex-husband, Armie Hammer, in the series.

"When it comes to toxic relationships, no one is immune. Navigating through my own heartbreak took me back to my roots as an investigative journalist," she revealed in a teaser for the show.

The true-crime docuseries explores the complex and often hidden aspects of love and relationships, aiming to raise awareness and present emotional narratives based on real experiences.

Led by Elizabeth Chambers, this series serves as a platform to uncover and present the truth behind complex relationship dynamics. It is an important step in a direction where everyone gets the right to a safe and respectful relationship.

The series will air on Investigation Discovery on May 5, 2025, at 10 pm ET, and will also be available for streaming on Max.

