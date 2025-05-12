5 key details about Michelle Hadley's wrongful conviction 

Michelle Hadley's case is an example of a wrongful conviction driven by digital manipulation and institutional failure. In 2016, Hadley, a California graduate student, was arrested and jailed for 88 days after being falsely accused of sending threatening messages and orchestrating r*pe attempts through Craigslist ads.
The accusations, filed by her ex-boyfriend Ian Diaz and his new wife Angela Diaz, involved fabricated emails and staged attacks that led law enforcement to believe Hadley posed a real threat. A later investigation revealed that the couple had used virtual private networks and forged digital accounts to impersonate Hadley and frame her.
Angela Diaz pleaded guilty in 2017 and was sentenced to five years in prison, while Ian Diaz was convicted in 2023 on federal charges, including cyberstalking and perjury.
The story, now revisited in the ID docuseries Toxic on ID airing May 12, 2025, at 10 pm ET, highlights the procedural oversights that contributed to Hadley's wrongful imprisonment and also features Michelle Hadley herself.
5 key insights about Michelle Hadley's wrongful conviction explored
What began as a personal dispute between Hadley and her ex-boyfriend, Ian Diaz, escalated into a complex criminal setup involving forged digital evidence, staged assaults, and significant procedural lapses. Here are five important takeaways from the case.
1) Ian and Angela Diaz planned and carried out the cyberstalking plot together
Federal prosecutors stated that Ian Diaz, who was serving as a deputy U.S. Marshal at the time, and his wife, Angela Diaz, created fake online profiles using Michelle Hadley's name. These were used to send themselves threatening emails and post Craigslist ads soliciting men to engage in "r*pe fantasies" involving Angela Diaz.
According to the Department of Justice press release dated May 14, 2021, they staged one or more hoax s*xual assaults and attempted s*xual assaults, falsely reporting Hadley as the perpetrator.
2) Michelle Hadley was jailed based on fabricated evidence
Hadley was arrested on June 24, 2016, and faced multiple felony charges, including attempted forcible r*pe and stalking. She remained in jail for 88 days, during which she faced the possibility of life in prison.
As per a NBC News report dated March 27, 2023, Ian Diaz had pressured authorities on June 13, 2016, to act swiftly on their claims, which were later proven false. She said to the investigators:
“[Hadley] needs to be in f------ cuffs and in a padded room.”
3) Investigators eventually uncovered the fraud
In January 2017, the Orange County District Attorney's Office dropped all charges against Hadley after uncovering that the threatening communications had originated from Angela Diaz's devices.
According to CBS News, investigators discovered that VPNS, burner emails, and fake identities were used to conceal the source of the messages. In October 2017, Angela Diaz received a five-year prison sentence after admitting guilt.
4) Ian Diaz was later convicted in federal court
Although Angela Diaz was prosecuted in 2017, Ian Diaz was not charged until years later. In March 2023, he was convicted of conspiracy to commit cyberstalking, cyberstalking, and perjury. As per a NBC News report dated March 27, 2023, Assistant Attorney General Kenneth Polite said:
“Ian Diaz abused his position as a deputy U.S. Marshal to execute an intricate cyberstalking scheme that framed an innocent person for sexual assault, leading to her unjust imprisonment for 88 days.”
5) Michelle Hadley received financial restitution and continues advocacy
In 2018, Hadley filed a civil lawsuit against the City of Anaheim and several officers, alleging negligence and failure to examine "clearly doctored" emails. The city settled with Hadley in 2021, the amount of which was not disclosed. In a statement to NBC News, she said:
“My daughter represents my rainbow after a very long storm, and my heart has never felt so full.”
Hadley has since launched a retail business and contributes to domestic violence causes. As of now, Michelle Hadley, a 37-year-old single mother, documents her life and reflections on her blog Michelle & Evy, which she co-writes with her daughter.
The platform explores themes like parenting, wellness, design, travel, and personal style, capturing their shared experiences and love for life's more enjoyable moments.
Toxic is set to air on May 12, 2025, at 10 p.m. ET on Investigation Discovery. It will also be available to stream on Max.