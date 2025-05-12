What happened to Michelle Hadley and where is she now? Details explored ahead of Toxic on ID

Michelle Hadley’s story is the focus of the upcoming episode of Toxic on ID, airing May 12, 2025, at 10 p.m. ET. In 2016, Hadley was wrongly arrested and jailed for 88 days. She was accused of orchestrating a “r*pe fantasy” plot targeting Angela Diaz, the new wife of her ex-fiancé, Ian Diaz.

Ad

Authorities initially believed Hadley sent threatening emails and arranged for men to visit Diaz’s home via Craigslist ads. However, as per a CBS News report dated March 24, 2023, the investigation later revealed that Angela had fabricated the entire plot. She created fake emails, doctored evidence, and even faked pregnancies to implicate Hadley.

Angela Diaz was sentenced in 2017, while Ian Diaz, a former deputy U.S. Marshal, was convicted in 2023 for aiding the conspiracy, according to a NBC News report dated March 27, 2023.

Ad

Trending

Since her exoneration, Michelle Hadley has relocated to Southern California. She now focuses on parenting her young daughter. She also runs a lifestyle blog called Michelle & Evy, which she co-authored with her young daughter.

Michelle Hadley, then a 29-year-old grad student in California, was falsely accused of a serious crime by her ex-boyfriend

Ad

In 2016, Michelle Hadley was thrust into a legal nightmare that nearly cost her everything. A graduate student at the time, she was arrested and charged with multiple felonies, including attempted r*pe. Her ex-fiancé, Ian Diaz, and his then-wife, Angela Diaz, accused her of sending threatening emails and orchestrating a series of Craigslist "r*pe fantasy" setups.

Angela Diaz initially told police she had received graphic and threatening emails from Hadley. She also claimed several men arrived at her Anaheim condo expecting to engage in non-consensual s*x, reportedly arranged through Craigslist ads. These events led Anaheim police to arrest Hadley, who spent 88 days in jail.

Ad

According to a NBC News report dated March 27, 2023, she was charged with “attempted forcible r*pe and stalking, which carried a possible life sentence in prison if convicted.”

However, forensic investigation later showed the emails and Craigslist messages came from an IP address linked to Angela Diaz’s phone and her father's home in Arizona. Diaz eventually admitted to fabricating emails, faking pregnancies, impersonating Michelle online, and staging a false assault.

Ad

On January 9, 2017, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office fully exonerated Michelle Hadley. According to an ABC7 report dated October 19, 2017, Angela was sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to multiple felonies, including kidnapping, false imprisonment, and perjury.

Ian Diaz's involvement and delayed accountability

Ad

Hadley was initially thought to have been framed solely by Angela. Later investigations, however, revealed deeper involvement from Ian Diaz.

Federal prosecutors alleged he “abused his position as a deputy U.S. Marshal.” They claimed that he helped Angela orchestrate the false narrative to coerce Hadley into giving up her share of a jointly owned condo, as per a New York Post report dated March 27, 2023.

Assistant Attorney General Kenneth Polite Jr. of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division stated:

Ad

"Ian Diaz abused his position as a deputy U.S. Marshal to execute an intricate cyberstalking scheme that framed an innocent person for sexual assault, leading to her unjust imprisonment for 88 days,"

Ian Diaz was indicted in 2021. In March 2023, he was found guilty of conspiracy to commit cyberstalking, perjury, and obstruction. According to the Department of Justice, Diaz faces up to 20 years in federal prison.

Ad

In her victim impact statement, Michelle Hadley stated:

“This man did not just want the condo, he wanted to ruin my entire life. He wanted a felony and a s*x offender registration on my record, so I could never lead a normal life after he was done with me"

Hadley’s life after exoneration and her appearance on Toxic on ID

Ad

Ad

Speaking about her journey, Michelle Hadley told NBC News on March 27, 2023:

“I hope my story becomes a beacon of hope for other domestic violence survivors. I want them to know they are not alone,”

Michelle Hadley, a 37-year-old single mother, shares her experiences and insights on her blog, Michelle & Evy, co-authored with her young daughter. The blog focuses on topics such as travel, wellness, design, style, and parenting, reflecting their journey and appreciation for the "sweeter things in life".

Ad

In addition to blogging, Hadley is active on social media platforms like Instagram (@michelleandevy), TikTok, Threads, and YouTube, where she shares glimpses of her daily life, travel adventures, and product recommendations. Her content often highlights her commitment to clean beauty, sustainable fashion, and wellness.

In a feature interview for Toxic on ID, airing May 12, 2025, at 10 p.m. ET, she revisits the events that led to her wrongful imprisonment and the trauma that followed.

Ad

Also read: Meet Jana McKinnon, star of Black Snow season 2 (Exclusive)

Stay tuned for more updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Santanu Das Santanu Das is an Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. He honed his innate talent for storytelling and cultural analysis while pursuing a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. Growing up captivated by Hollywood films such as Forrest Gump, The Pursuit of Happyness, Dead Poets Society, and more, Santanu developed a deep appreciation for cinema and enjoys looking beyond the surface of entertainment.



With a keen eye for detail and an 'early mover mindset,' Santanu actively navigates the popular culture landscape, often spotting trends before they gain traction. This proactive approach enables him to craft timely and relevant content that resonates with readers, bridging the gap between contemporary trends and their societal impact.



Santanu admires celebrities like Christian Bale and Freddie Mercury for their dedication to their craft and their ability to push boundaries with each project. Additionally, IShowSpeed has caught his attention as an influential figure who embodies Gen Z humor.



To unwind, Santanu enjoys listening to podcasts, pushing through a workout at the gym, and exploring the outdoors. Know More