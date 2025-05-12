"IS THAT MY MAN OSCAR??"- Fans spot The Office's Oscar in The Paper as spinoff drops first look image 

After some months of excitement surrounding it, The Paper, a spinoff of NBC's hit sitcom, The Office, has finally dropped a first look image, and it looks like there is a big surprise hidden in the picture. Since the first look dropped, many fans have pointed out seeing a character resembling Oscar (played by Oscar Nuñez) in the new series.

Ad

While it has neither been confirmed nor can it be seen very clearly, a character in the image does resemble Oscar. Moreover, Oscar Nuñez is indeed set to return in The Paper, which makes it quite likely that fans have spotted correctly. Even if this character is not Oscar, he is somewhere out there and will be a part of the new The Office spinoff.

The presence of Oscar (or someone resembling Oscar) became a big topic of discussion on social media platforms like X. User @BrowseHorror summed up the surge of excitement all around, saying:

Ad

Trending

"IS THAT MY MAN OSCAR??"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Many others also pointed this particular thing out.

"Oscar as Oscar? That would be awesome! You know he’d have connections to other characters that could make cameos. Looking forward to it."- another user wrote.

"Is that Oscar!? So I take it his bid for State Senator failed?"- yet another user said, referencing to The Office.

Ad

"OSCAR HAS RETURNED‼️"- another user added.

"OMG Oscar is here 🌈🔥❤️"- another user said.

Many reactions to the show seem to indicate that not all fans are onboard with this new The Office spinoff. But the presence of Oscar seems to be an immensely positive thing for all the fans of the show.

If The Paper does manage to build on the good parts of The Office, it may go on to become a huge success in the sitcom world.

Ad

Everything we know so far about The Paper

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Paper will be set in the same universe as The Office and will feature at least one primary cast member from the original show, Oscar Nuñez. It is set to premiere in September, but no exact date has been announced yet. There is no teaser either.

It will continue from where The Office left off, but will follow a new company, this time in the newspaper business. The official logline of the series reads:

Ad

"The documentary crew that immortalized Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton branch is in search of a new subject when they discover a historic Midwestern newspaper and the publisher trying to revive it."

The cast of the series includes Domhnall Gleeson, Sabrina Impacciatore, Chelsea Frei, Melvin Gregg, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Alex Edelman, Ramona Young, and Tim Key, besides Oscar Nuñez, who will reprise his role from The Office.

Ad

Greg Daniels, who developed The Office, co-created The Paper with Michael Koman. Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant are also involved in the project.

More details about The Paper are expected to arrive soon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sourav Chakraborty Sourav is an entertainment writer at SK POP, who is informed by his Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication and Master's degree in Film Studies. Having penned scripts in the television and OTT, he has valuable experience and expertise that lay a strong foundation for his journey in the world of popular culture.



Sourav strives to produce accurate and informative articles and does so by looking for relevant and verified sources. He also enjoys writing explainers and features so he can give readers an in-depth understanding of the topic at hand while steering clear of misinformation.



Sourav admires Martin Scorsese and attributes his work to his affinity for cinema. He also looks up to Bob Dylan and appreciates the honesty with which he pens lyrics while combining the same with a social message. He is also a fan of Jimmy Page's skills as a guitarist.



If he could travel back in time, he would love to attend the 1969 Woodstock Music and Art Fair to experience its magic in person. When he's not busy writing and researching about the latest developments in the industry, he plays the guitar and composes music. He enjoys watching art films and TV shows and also immerses himself in poetry. He additionally loves football and tries to carve out some time at least twice a week for a game. Know More