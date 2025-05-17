Who is hosting SNL tonight? (May 17, 2025)

Tonight, May 17, 2025, SNL returns with its landmark season 50 finale, airing live at 11:30 pm ET on NBC and streaming on Peacock the following day.

Actress Scarlett Johansson takes the stage for her seventh time as host, officially becoming the most frequent female host in SNL history, surpassing Tina Fey and Drew Barrymore, who have each hosted six times. Johansson is joined by musical guest Bad Bunny, who makes his third appearance on SNL, following stints in 2021 and 2023.

The episode marks the 988th installment of the long-running sketch comedy series. Furthermore, promotional clips ahead of the broadcast included a Jurassic Park-themed sketch parody, where Johansson dodges her real-life husband Colin Jost’s suggestion for an on-air kiss.

Scarlett Johansson hosts SNL on May 17, 2025

Tonight’s episode marks the season 50 finale, and Scarlett Johansson headlines it with a mix of self-aware comedy and callbacks to past appearances. Promotional clips leading up to the broadcast included a Jurassic Park-style sketch, where Johansson escapes a rampaging presence, who is revealed to be her husband, Colin Jost.

The sketch ends with Sarah Sherman darting Jost in the neck after he pitches a romantic on-air kiss to Johansson. In another segment, Johansson appears with Bad Bunny and Kenan Thompson to discuss their summer plans. When asked what he would be doing during the SNL hiatus, Bad Bunny replied,

“Just awesome stuff, don’t worry about it... My life is awesome, especially in summer.”

Johansson also joked that the season finale could outshine SNL50, a claim both Thompson and Bad Bunny humorously rejected.

The Weekend Update segment is expected to feature another blind joke-swap between Jost and Michael Che. Notably, fans speculate this might be their final appearance, following ambiguous remarks made by Che in February, as reported by TMZ on May 16. No official cast departures have been announced yet, but Saturday Night Live viewers are closely monitoring signs as the season closes.

A brief look at Scarlett Johansson’s career

Scarlett Johansson’s journey in entertainment started early. She stepped into the spotlight as a child actor in the film North back in 1994 and gained recognition with her role in The Horse Whisperer just four years later. Then, in 2003, she moved into more mature territory with Lost in Translation, a role that earned her the BAFTA for Best Actress.

The same year, she starred in Girl with a Pearl Earring, showcasing her versatility with both modern-day characters and historical dramas. Later, stepping foot in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Iron Man 2 in 2010, Johansson took on the role of Black Widow, a defining part of her career. She also explored voice acting in Her and featured in the science fiction Under the Skin, both released in 2013.

By 2019, she landed two Oscar nominations in the same year, one for Marriage Story and the other for Jojo Rabbit. Alongside her acting career, Johansson became a regular on SNL, with her first appearance dating back to 2006. Notably, her films have pulled in more than $14.5 billion worldwide.

SNL cast lineup, when to watch it live, and where to stream it

The lineup for the upcoming episode of Saturday Night Live features the following cast members:

Repertory Players:

Michael Che

Mikey Day

Andrew Dismukes

Chloe Fineman

Heidi Gardner

Marcello Hernandez

James Austin Johnson

Colin Jost

Michael Longfellow

Ego Nwodim

Sarah Sherman

Kenan Thompson

Devon Walker

Bowen Yang

Featured Players:

Ashley Padilla

Emil Wakim

Jane Wickline

Saturday Night Live's air timings and where to watch

SNL airs live each Saturday at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC. Viewers can catch tonight's episode of Saturday Night Live on NBC during the following scheduled time:

Region Time Zone Local Air Time New York, USA Eastern Time (ET) 11:30 pm (May 17) Los Angeles, USA Pacific Time (PT) 8:30 pm (May 17) London, UK British Summer Time (BST) 4:30 am (May 18) Berlin, Germany Central European Summer Time (CEST) 5:30 am (May 18) New Delhi, India Indian Standard Time (IST) 9:00 am (May 18) Sydney, Australia Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) 1:30 pm (May 18)

Viewers can stream the show on Peacock through two available plans: the Premium tier, which includes advertisements, is priced at $7.99 per month, while the Premium Plus option offers an ad-free experience and download access for $11.99 per month. Additionally, NBC is accessible through services such as YouTube TV and FuboTV, although pricing and regional availability may vary.

For the most current subscription details, it's recommended to check each streaming provider's official website before tuning in.

