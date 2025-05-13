SNL's Sarah Sherman addresses White Lotus sketch controversy and says she feels terrible for Aimee Lou Wood

Sarah Sherman has addressed the backlash surrounding her portrayal of Aimee Lou Wood in a controversial Saturday Night Live sketch. The 32-year-old comedian spoke to Vanity Fair in a May 13 interview, expressing remorse for her depiction of Wood's White Lotus character, Chelsea, during the April 12 episode.

Sherman, known for her bold comedic style, wore exaggerated prosthetic teeth in the sketch, a choice that Wood publicly criticized as "mean and unfunny."

At the time, Aimee Lou Wood, 31, took to social media to express her disappointment. She stated that while she understands the nature of satire, the portrayal of her character felt unnecessarily harsh.

"Yes, take the p*ss for sure — that's what the show is about — but there must be a cleverer, more nuanced, less cheap way?" Wood wrote in her Instagram Stories.

The actress, best known for her role in S*x Education, added that she had previously enjoyed watching Saturday Night Live, making the experience more disheartening.

Sarah Sherman responded to the backlash, telling Vanity Fair on May 13 that she felt "terrible" for causing Wood any distress. She explained:

"I was excited to play her because she's so iconic, her character is so iconic, and I f------ obviously never meant to hurt anyone's feelings. Never in a million years did I get into comedy to make anyone upset. I feel terrible that anyone would feel bad."

Sarah Sherman shares about the White Lotus SNL sketch

Sarah Sherman acknowledged that as a comedian, she faces challenges in balancing satire with sensitivity. She added:

"Being in conversation with everything popular culture, there's such a danger there. Sometimes you just don't realize how it comes across, but you're put in a position to be engaging with it all the time."

The Saturday Night Live star further stated that she is learning to be more vigilant about her comedic impact. She emphasized the importance of intent while still being part of a show that frequently tackles cultural and political issues.

Despite the backlash, Sarah Sherman and Aimee Lou Wood appear to have resolved the issue amicably. According to a People report published on April 16, 2025, Wood revealed that Sherman sent her a bouquet as an apology. Wood wrote over a photo shared to her Instagram Stories on April 16, tagging Sherman in the post:

"Thank you for the beautiful flowers."

The sketch in question, The White Potus, was part of Jon Hamm's April 12 hosting gig. The skit parodied characters from the third season of The White Lotus, reimagining them as members of Donald Trump's family and cabinet.

Sarah Sherman's portrayal of Chelsea included a line referencing fluoride, which Wood later said felt like a jab at her appearance. According to a report by The Daily Mail, published on April 14, 2025, Wood shared via her Instagram stories:

"I am not thin-skinned. I actually love being taken the p*ss out of when it's clever and in good spirits. But the joke was about fluoride. I have big gap teeth not bad teeth. I don't mind caricature — I understand that's what SNL is. But the rest of the skit was punching up and I/Chelsea was the only one punched down."

While Aimee Lou Wood clarified that she wasn't upset with Sherman personally, she noted that the sketch felt out of step with the rest of the episode. She felt the rest of the skit effectively parodied other public figures. According to a report by Variety published on April 14, 2025, in a follow-up Instagram story, she wrote:

"Not hating on [Sherman], hating on the concept."

Sarah Sherman, who joined the Saturday Night Live cast in 2021, has become known for her outrageous and sometimes controversial comedic style. The Chucky actress said that her experience with the White Lotus sketch has been a learning moment. She said, reflecting on the evolving nature of her role on Saturday Night Live:

"As I get thrown more and more into the show, it's just this other thing that I have to learn about."

Sarah Sherman continues to be a prominent member of the Saturday Night Live cast. Meanwhile, Aimee Lou Wood is reportedly gearing up for a new project, though further details have not been disclosed.

The White Lotus is an anthology series that airs on HBO. Created by Mike White, the satirical drama is a story of guests and employees at luxury resorts and the issues of privilege, power, and morality involved. The first season aired in 2021, with each season having a new location and cast of characters. The show has received widespread critical acclaim.

