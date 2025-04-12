Who is hosting SNL tonight (April 12)? Everything to know

SNL is back this evening, April 12, 2025, with its 985th episode, marking the 17th episode of the show's 50th season. Jon Hamm is set to be the host of this episode. This marks Hamm's fourth time leading SNL, following previous hosting appearances in 2008, 2010, and 2010. He is currently promoting Your Friends and Neighbors, a new Apple TV+ drama.

Joining him on tonight's episode is musical guest Lizzo, who is also making her fourth appearance on the show. According to a Billboard report dated April 10, 2025, Lizzo uses the SNL stage to promote her upcoming album Love in Real Life, including singles like Still Bad.

She previously performed on SNL in 2019, 2022, and 2022, including one episode in which she served as both host and performer. The episode airs live at 11:30 pm ET on NBC and streams on Peacock immediately after.

Jon Hamm hosts SNL this evening, April 12, 2025

Tonight's episode marks Jon Hamm's fourth time hosting since 2010. Hamm, known for his work in Mad Men, Baby Driver, and Apple TV+'s Your Friends and Neighbors, returns to Studio 8H to lead the 985th episode of SNL's 50th season. NBC confirmed Hamm's appearance for the April 12 broadcast.

In the official promo, Lizzo appeared alongside Hamm and cast members Bowen Yang and Marcello Hernandez, where they humorously discovered their mutual love for mozzarella sticks and the film Angels in the Outfield.

The promo also drew attention to Lizzo's outfit, which included a vintage Britney Spears T-shirt. As noted in a hot1017.com report dated April 11, 2025, this came shortly after backlash over her remarks about Spears on a podcast.

A brief look at Jon Hamm’s career

Born on March 10, 1971, in St. Louis, Missouri, Jon Hamm is widely recognized for his role as Don Draper in the AMC series Mad Men, which aired from 2007 to 2015.

His performance in the show earned him a Primetime Emmy and two Golden Globe Awards. Outside of Mad Men, Hamm has appeared in several notable films, including The Town, Baby Driver, Top Gun: Maverick, and Confess, Fletch.

In addition to the film, Hamm has contributed to television across multiple genres, including roles in 30 Rock, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Fargo, Legion, The Morning Show, and Good Omens. He also voiced characters in animated titles like Minions and Transformers One.

Hamm has hosted SNL four times, including tonight's episode, and made numerous guest appearances over the years. According to an NBC Insider article dated April 10, 2025, he remains a familiar face on SNL, known for sketches like Sergio and The Curse. Currently, he stars in Your Friends and Neighbors, a new Apple TV+ series launching this month.

Saturday Night Live cast, stream options, and air timings

Repertory Players:

Michael Che

Mikey Day

Andrew Dismukes

Chloe Fineman

Heidi Gardner

Marcello Hernandez

James Austin Johnson

Colin Jost

Michael Longfellow

Ego Nwodim

Sarah Sherman

Kenan Thompson

Devon Walker

Bowen Yang

Featured Players:

Ashley Padilla

Emil Wakim

Jane Wickline

Where to watch the latest episodes?

Saturday Night Live broadcasts at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC. U.S. audiences can tune in using a cable connection or stream it live through Peacock, which requires a premium plan beginning at $7.99 per month.

International access varies by region. In India, select episodes and clips are available on JioCinema, following a 2023 content partnership between NBCUniversal and Viacom18.

SNL’s air timings

Tonight’s episode of Saturday Night Live will be broadcast live on NBC, with airing times adjusted according to the viewer’s local time zone, as outlined below.

Region Time Zone Local Air Time United States Eastern Time (ET) 11:30 PM, April 12 United Kingdom British Summer Time (BST) 4:30 AM, April 13 India India Standard Time (IST) 9:00 AM, April 13 Australia Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) 1:30 PM, April 13 Japan Japan Standard Time (JST) 12:30 PM, April 13 Brazil Brasília Time (BRT) 12:30 AM, April 13

