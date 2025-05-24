Who is hosting SNL tonight (May 24, 2025)? Explored

There is no new episode of SNL scheduled to air tonight, May 24, 2025. The show wrapped up its landmark 50th season last week on May 17, with Scarlett Johansson hosting for the seventh time and Grammy winner Bad Bunny performing as the musical guest.

In place of a new broadcast, SNL will re-air the March 1, 2025 episode, which originally marked the 13th episode of Season 50. This repeat episode was hosted by Shane Gillis, a stand-up comedian and co-creator of the Netflix series Tires, who returned for his second hosting stint.

The musical guest for that episode was Canadian singer Tate McRae, who performed her singles Sports Car and Dear God.

The March 1 episode also featured a cameo by former SNL cast member Mike Myers in a cold open parodying Elon Musk. With the season concluded, SNL has entered its summer hiatus and is expected to return with Season 51 in fall 2025.

Shane Gillis hosts SNL on May 24, 2025

The March 1 episode of SNL, re-airing on May 24, featured Shane Gillis in his second hosting role alongside musical guest Tate McRae. The cold open included a cameo by Mike Myers as Elon Musk, joining James Austin Johnson's Donald Trump and Bowen Yang's JD Vance. Together, they performed in a political sketch that lightly referenced international issues.

Sketches throughout the night highlighted Gillis' performance style, including Winery Tour, Dad’s House, and CouplaBeers, a parody ad promoting a fictional medication.

The Please Don’t Destroy short The Sound spoofed The Voice, with Gillis as a peculiar contestant. Weekend Update, hosted by Colin Jost and Michael Che, featured appearances by Marcello Hernandez’s “Movie Guy” and Jane Wickline with a satirical love song about the trolley problem.

McRae performed Sports Car and Dear God during the broadcast. Gillis couldn't find his rhythm in Studio 8H, citing visible cue card reliance. Despite a mixed critical response, the episode served as a notable installment in the show’s milestone 50th season.

A brief look at Shane Gillis’s career

Shane Gillis is an American comedian, actor, and podcaster who began performing stand-up in 2012. Raised in Pennsylvania, he studied at multiple institutions before earning a degree in history from West Chester University. Gillis first gained wider attention in 2019 when he was named a “New Face” at Montreal’s Just for Laughs festival.

As per a report by The New York Times, published in September 2019, that same year, he was briefly hired as a cast member on SNL. However, he was released days later after resurfaced podcast clips drew criticism for racially insensitive content.

Despite the controversy, Gillis expanded his audience through the podcast Matt and Shane’s Secret Podcast and the YouTube sketch series Gilly and Keeves, which he co-created with John McKeever.

His first comedy special, Shane Gillis: Live in Austin, was released in 2021 on YouTube, followed by Beautiful Dogs on Netflix in 2023. In 2024, he developed and played a lead role in the Netflix comedy series Tires, which was officially renewed for a second season that same May.

Gillis has since returned to SNL as a host in both 2024 and 2025, making a comeback nearly five years after his initial departure.

SNL cast lineup, when to watch it live, and where to stream it

The upcoming episode of Saturday Night Live will include the following performers in its cast lineup:

Repertory Players:

Michael Che

Mikey Day

Andrew Dismukes

Chloe Fineman

Heidi Gardner

Marcello Hernandez

James Austin Johnson

Colin Jost

Michael Longfellow†

Ego Nwodim

Sarah Sherman

Kenan Thompson

Devon Walker

Bowen Yang

Featured Players:

Ashley Padilla

Emil Wakim

Jane Wickline

Special Appearance:

Mike Myers (cameo by longtime former cast member)

Saturday Night Live's air timings and where to watch

SNL airs live every Saturday at 11:30 pm ET on NBC. The table below represents the episode release timings in different time zones:

Location Time Zone Date Local Time New York (USA) Eastern Time (ET) May 24, 2025 11:30 pm London (UK) British Summer Time (BST) May 25, 2025 4:30 am Berlin (Germany) Central European Summer Time (CEST) May 25, 2025 5:30 am Dubai (UAE) Gulf Standard Time (GST) May 25, 2025 7:30 am Mumbai (India) India Standard Time (IST) May 25, 2025 9 am Sydney (Australia) Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) May 25, 2025 1:30 pm

SNL can be streamed on Peacock, which provides two subscription tiers:

Premium: (ad-supported): $7.99 per month

Premium Plus (ad-free with download capabilities): $11.99 per month

The show is also available on platforms like YouTube TV and FuboTV, though costs and availability may differ by region. For up-to-date pricing and plan information, viewers are advised to visit the official websites of the respective streaming services.

