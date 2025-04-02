7 movies to watch if you liked Netflix’s The Life List

The Life List is a Netflix rom-com-drama set to release in 2025. Written and directed by Adam Brooks, it is based on the novel by Lori Nelson Spielman. Sofia Carson stars in the title role of Alex Rose, a young woman struggling with the aftermath of her mother's passing. Alex will receive her inheritance only if she completes a list of 13-year-old dreams she had written down—a journey that leads her through unexpected challenges and self-discovery.

The supporting cast includes Connie Britton as Elizabeth, Alex's deceased mother, whose posthumous messages help guide her daughter in her "life list." Kyle Allen portrays Brad, the committed lawyer tracking Alex's progress, while Sebastian de Souza plays Garrett, a colleague whose presence complicates Alex's path. Audiences have resonated with the film's honest exploration of loss, identity, and the pursuit of abandoned dreams.

Carson's portrayal of Alex brings authenticity to the character's redemptive journey, conveying the bittersweet nature of confronting one's past to build a brighter future. The interweaving of humor and touching moments, set against the vibrant backdrop of New York City, gives way to a calming cinematic ride. For those who found The Life List intriguing, here are seven films that delve into similar themes of self-improvement and the rekindling of old dreams.

Disclaimer: This listicle reflects the author's opinions and is not ranked in any particular order

Clouds, The Descendants and 5 more films like The Life List

1) The Bucket List (Max)

Still from The Bucket List (Image via Warner Bros.)

The Bucket List (2007) is an emotional dramedy about seizing life when time is limited. Directed by Rob Reiner, this film narrates the tale of two terminally ill men—Edward (Jack Nicholson), a wealthy billionaire lacking genuine relationships, and Carter (Morgan Freeman), a working-class mechanic who gave up his own aspirations for the sake of others.

Confined in a hospital room, they create a "bucket list" of everything they’ve always wished to accomplish and set off on a global adventure. From skydiving, car racing, to enjoying caviar in Paris—every experience brings them nearer, urging them to confront life's regrets and truly cherish what matters. Viewers love the film for its humor, charm, and the legendary rapport between Freeman and Nicholson.

It's a story of opportunities revived, no matter how late. Similar to The Life List, this film explores the enchantment of chasing neglected aspirations and finding significance in unexpected locations. The Bucket List is currently streaming on Max.

2) Clouds (Disney+)

Clouds (2020) is a deeply moving drama inspired by the real-life story of Zach Sobiech, a young artist who turned his terminal cancer diagnosis into a beacon of hope. Directed by Justin Baldoni, the film follows Zach (Fin Argus) as he spends his last months filled with humor, music, and an indomitable spirit.

With help from his best friend Sammy (Sabrina Carpenter), his encouraging parents (Neve Campbell and Tom Everett Scott), and his girlfriend Amy (Madison Iseman), Zach creates the song Clouds, which turns into a viral hit. The movie communicates since it addresses not just disease—it's about existence.

It discovers a method to harmonize intense emotions and joyful moments, offering an authentic and relatable vibe. Fans of The Life List will enjoy Clouds for its message about pursuing ambitions, embracing love, and creating something meaningful, regardless of the time left.

3) Eat Pray Love (Prime Video)

Still from Eat Pray Love (Image via Sony Pictures)

Eat Pray Love (2010) is an inner quest journey set against a visually captivating backdrop. Adapting Elizabeth Gilbert's blockbuster memoir, the movie tracks Liz (Julia Roberts) abandoning her supposedly ideal life to seek herself in three nations. She savors the pure delight of food in Italy, seeks spiritual enlightenment in India, and unexpectedly finds love in Bali with Felipe (Javier Bardem).

The film combines stunning landscapes with unflinching emotion, making Liz's journey both intimate and universal. It's not about travel—it's about change, healing, and discovering what really counts. Julia Roberts infuses Liz with warmth and nuance, so that her struggles and victories resonate.

The Life List fans will resonate with Eat Pray Love for its themes of self-discovery and adventurous risks, validating that at times, the path to self-identification is in finding oneself fully lost.

4) The Descendants (Prime Video)

Still from The Descendants (Image via Searchlight)

The Descendants (2011) is a subdued storm of bereavement, family drama, and surprise humor. Set against the breathtaking scenery of Hawaii, the movie tracks Matt King (George Clooney), a lawyer dealing with the burden of his forefathers' land and a disintegrating personal life.

When his wife falls into a coma following a boating accident, Matt is compelled to reconnect with his two daughters (Shailene Woodley and Amara Miller) as he discovers a heartbreaking secret—his wife had been unfaithful. Director Alexander Payne skillfully weaves sorrow with occasional moments of humor, making Matt's journey deeply relatable.

Clooney delivers a standout performance in the film, imparting raw emotion to a man as he learns to navigate fatherhood, while grappling with his own grief. Fans of The Life List will love The Descendants for its sincere probing of love, loss, and second chances. Even paradise can't keep life's toughest realities from reaching a person sometimes.

5) Lady Bird (Netflix)

Lady Bird (2017) is a raw and painfully realistic coming-of-age film. Greta Gerwig wrote and directed the movie about Christine "Lady Bird" McPherson (Saoirse Ronan), a strong-willed high school senior with aspirations and a tumultuous relationship with her mother (Laurie Metcalf).

Set in early 2000s Sacramento, it's an ode to adolescence—filled with awkward crushes, rebellious stints, and that desperate urge to flee home while secretly dreading what lies beyond. Ronan gives a pitch-perfect performance, capturing both the refusal and vulnerability of Lady Bird.

Metcalf is equally remarkable, grounding the film with the emotional complexity of the mother-daughter relationship. Lady Bird is hilarious, retro, and familiar, speaking to anyone who's ever been in between childhood and adulthood. Fans who loved The Life List will enjoy its unflinching depiction of self-discovery and the messy, gorgeous connection between parents and kids.

6) Begin Again (Prime Video)

Still from Begin Again (Image via Prime Video)

If The Life List captured the magic of serendipitous connections, Begin Again ups the ante on that theme. Starring Keira Knightley and Mark Ruffalo, this sparkling musical romance tells the story of a struggling music producer and a songwriting struggler who join forces to make an album.

Against the lively landscape of New York City, their collaboration blossoms into something far more profound. It's a second-chance tale of redemption and the healing power of music. The movie provides the same uplifting, heartwarming vibe present in The Life List, making it an ideal choice for anyone seeking a feel-good, inspiring film.

7) The Skeleton Twins (Lionsgate Play)

Still from The Skeleton Twins (Image via Lionsgate)

Dark humor and raw emotion collide in The Skeleton Twins, a deeply moving drama about estranged siblings reconnecting after hitting rock bottom. Starring Kristen Wiig and Bill Hader in rare dramatic roles, the film follows twins Maggie and Milo as they navigate personal failures, old wounds, and the messy realities of adulthood.

Despite the heavy themes—mental health, broken relationships, and regret—there’s warmth in the way the story unfolds. The film balances heartbreak with moments of levity, including an unforgettable lip-sync scene that perfectly captures the complexities of sibling bonds. Fans appreciated its honest, unfiltered take on family dynamics, proving that laughter and pain often go hand in hand.

For those who connected with the emotional depth of The Life List, The Skeleton Twins delivers a similarly poignant experience. It’s a story of second chances, unspoken truths, and the resilience that comes from the people who know us best.

Emotional, raw, and deeply human, these films capture life’s highs and lows with honesty and heart. Whether it’s about chasing dreams, mending relationships, or finding purpose, each story resonates in its own way. If The Life List left an impact, these movies promise more unforgettable journeys worth experiencing.

