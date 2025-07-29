Yes, Clint Eastwood is still alive as of July 2025. All the rumours circulating about the filmmaker's demise are false and have been confirmed by several news outlets.

The rumours about Eastwood's death first began circulating at some point in 2017 and have kept popping up after frequent intervals. False Facebook advertisements or fake news websites frequently start these rumours. Even after being repeatedly discredited by fact-checkers, these hoaxes resurface every few months, driven by viral social media posts.

Kurier, an Austrian tabloid, ran a fake interview in June 2025 claiming Clint Eastwood was retiring due to health issues. Numerous death rumors were rekindled online as soon as the news went viral. In a subsequent public statement, Eastwood called the interview "entirely phony" and clarified that he had never spoken to the publication.

A multi-award-winning Hollywood icon, Eastwood is renowned for his enormous contributions to film and his tough on-screen persona. For six decades, he has appeared in legendary Westerns and action movies, including Dirty Harry and The Good, the Bad and the Ugly. His works as a director include American Sniper, Gran Torino, Million Dollar Baby, and Unforgiven.

Alive and well: debunking Clint Eastwood death rumours

Clint Eastwood (Image via Getty)

All the death rumours about Clint Eastwood are false, as the filmmaker is still alive, working in the film industry, and preparing new projects, according to Snopes, PolitiFact, and other fact-checking sources. Any circulating information about his death comes from fake websites.

False tributes such as "Rest in Peace Clint Eastwood, 1930–2023" were posted on fraudulent news websites between 2017 and 2023. These were frequently spread using clickbait Facebook advertisements to deceive users.

Before being disproved by fact-checkers, a highly shared social media post from October 2023 that falsely stated Eastwood had passed away went viral on sites like Twitter and TikTok. When the Austrian publication Kurier released a fake interview implying that Eastwood was retiring because of health concerns in June 2025, the rumours exploded once more.

The story was widely denied by Eastwood, who called it "entirely phony" and acknowledged that he never spoke to the magazine. Even though he denied it, the episode reignited death hoaxes on the internet, particularly in blogs and forums. The filmmaker stated in an interview with Deadline:

“A couple of items about me have recently shown up in the news.” He further added, “I thought I would set the record straight. I can confirm I’ve turned 95. I can also confirm that I never gave an interview to an Austrian publication called Kurier, or any other writer in recent weeks, and that the interview is entirely phony.”

Numerous credible sources have verified that Clint Eastwood is still alive after fact-checking the death rumors over the years. Fact-checking websites, such as Snopes, called out these hoaxes and fabrications, invalidated them.

Eastwood's health was also confirmed by Yahoo Entertainment and Cinemablend, particularly after he denied giving any interview. These platforms stress that the false statements stem from fake news websites or AI-generated content intended to deceive followers and gain social media reach.

Eastwood's seniority, low public profile, and the increase of AI-generated information are the main reasons why these allegations have continued to circulate over the years.

