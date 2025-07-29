FACT CHECK: Has Simone Biles really been suspended from Team USA for 2025? All about the viral claim amid her time away from the mat

Has Simone Biles been suspended from the US women's gymnastics for the entire 2025 season? Recently, several claims have been made all over the social media about the gymnast being removed from the US team over her remarks against swimmer turned social activist Riley Gaines.It's been nearly a year since Simone Biles has taken part in a major gymnastics event. However, the claims of the Olympic champion gymnast being suspended from the US women's gymnastics team are completely false. According to the social media post made by 'd.o.g.e. newsnetwork' on Instagram, the complaint against Simone Biles was filed by the American Federation of Women in Sports, while no such organization exists in reality.Interestingly, similar claims were made a month ago in June 2025, around the same time when Biles and Riley Gaines were involved in an altercation over the participation of trans athletes in women's sports.Screengrab of another viral claim about Simone Biles' suspension in June 2025 [Image Source : Facebook]A Facebook page by the name of America's Last Line of Defense claimed that Simone Biles was suspended until the completion of a disciplinary hearing due to her remarks against Riley Gaines. However, it was later found out that the page was just a parody page, with satirical takes on real events, including the altercation between Biles and Gaines.When rumors circulated about Simone Biles losing endorsements over her statement against Riley GainesDid Simone Biles lose endorsements over her statement against Riley Gaines? [Image Source : Getty]Simone Biles was previously surrounded in another controversy after her remarks against swimmer turned social activist Riley Gaines gained buzz on social media. There were claims that several companies, including sportswear brand Athleta, were reconsidering their endorsement deals with the Olympic champion gymnast.While a campaign to exclude Simone Biles from Athleta was indeed launched over X [formerly Twitter], the Olympic champion gymnast did not exactly lose any endorsements due to her statements against Riley Gaines.For the unversed, Riley Gaines had made a statement against the alleged presence of a trans athlete in the girls' softball team of Champlin Park High School. Simone Biles responded to the same, criticizing Gaines for demanding the exclusion of trans athletes from women's sports.Simone Biles also took a jibe at Gaines as she suggested to 'bully someone your own size'. However, the statement invited severe criticism from a section of social media, including prominent celebrities like Piers Morgan, Martina Navratilova, Sage Steele etc. The Olympic champion gymnast had to issue an apology to Gaines over her statement, and she subsequently deactivated her X account.