'Sad to see such a phenom go down like this' - Riley Gaines reacts to Simone Biles deactivating account after transgender athlete controversy

Swimmer turned social activist Riley Gaines recently shared her thoughts on Simone Biles deactivating her X account. The Olympic champion gymnast had recently been involved in an altercation with Gaines over the inclusion of transgender athletes in women's sports.
Following the backlash she received for her comments, Biles apologized to Gaines for her statement. However, her X account [formerly Twitter] was found missing recently, leading to a significant discussion over what compelled the gymnast to take such an action.
Gaines shared her thoughts on her X account as she posted,
"- has an incredibly unpopular and morally indefensible take
- gets rightfully ridiculed for it
- issues a groveling public apology after unrelenting backlash
- deletes account to pretend it never happened
Sad to see such a phenom go down like this"
Interestingly, Gaines had recently expressed her support for Biles after the backlash she had faced for her statement. In her conversation with TMZ Sports, the former swimmer revealed [via TMZ.com],
"We're in those 48 hours. I really felt bad for her, truthfully, she was getting dragged on social media for her stance and how venomously she took her stance. Uh, she had to turn off her comments on her social pages. Uh, but then as I alluded to uh, just that start of that next week, she issued an apology, uh, saying really further clarifying that she does not believe that men should be a part of women's sports."
Riley Gaines has been campaigning for the exclusion of trans athletes from women's sports. She has campaigned against the participation of athletes like Lia Thomas, Imane Khelif, Blaire Fleming, and so on.
Riley Gaines reacts to Supreme Court ruling allowing states to restrict gender affirming care for minors
Riley Gaines also shared her thoughts on an important Supreme Court ruling. The verdict upheld the Tennessee State Bill, which banned gender affirming care for minors.
The swimmer turned social activist reacted to the ruling as she posted her thoughts on her X account. Gaines wrote,
"Huge win for children and common sense! SCOTUS ruled 6-3 to enable states to legally restrict chemical and surgical castration for minors. Thank you, @AGTennessee! Let kids be kids."
Riley Gaines had previously campaigned against the changes made to Title IX by the previous US administration led by President Joe Biden. She had also campaigned for the Laken Riley Act, which allowed the states to enforce stricter provisions against illegal immigration.