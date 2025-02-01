"Lots of work has gone into restoring this recognition" - Riley Gaines reacts to US govt. restoring Title IX rules in schools & colleges

Riley Gaines recently reacted to the US government restoring Title IX provisions in the schools and colleges. These provisions were amended by the previous Joe Biden-led US administration in 2024.

According to a statement issued by the US Department of Education, the Title IX provisions drafted in 2020 have been restored, which means that women's locker rooms and their restrooms are reserved for women only. Acting assistant secretary for the Civil Rights Department, Craig Trainor, stated in the press release:

“The Biden Administration’s failed attempt to rewrite Title IX was an unlawful abuse of regulatory power and an egregious slight to women and girls. Under the Trump Administration, the Education Department will champion equal opportunity for all Americans, including women and girls, by protecting their right to safe and separate facilities and activities in schools, colleges, and universities."

Gaines expressed her satisfaction with the decision as she posted on her X timeline (formerly Twitter):

"Once again, the Department of Education acknowledges women aren't a social construct, but biological beings worthy of sex-based protections. Lots of work has gone into restoring this recognition. Praise God."

Riley Gaines has previously campaigned for several demands, including the exclusion of trans athletes from women's sports. She also campaigned successfully for the implementation of the Laken Riley Act, which allows the US government to act against the states not acting tough on illegal immigration.

Riley Gaines takes a jibe at Selena Gomez for crying over illegal immigrants being deported

Riley Gaines on Selena Gomez's viral video over illegal Mexican immigrants being deported [Image Source : Getty]

Riley Gaines previously reacted to popular popstar Selena Gomez crying her heart out over the illegal Mexican immigrants being deported from the USA. Gomez expressed her reaction in a social media video, which she later deleted.

Gaines expressed her reaction by referring to the illegal immigration in a post on her X timeline. She wrote:

"Remember those who uncontrollably cry for criminals returning to their homes but remain silent for the innocent lives lost at the hands of those criminals. Laken Riley was one of many. Selena Gomez did not cry for her"

In another sarcastic post a few days later, Gaines commented:

"Never have I ever filmed myself crying and posted it for the world to see."

Riley Gaines had campaigned vociferously against illegal immigration, including the Laken Riley case. She supported the Laken Riley Act, which was passed by the US House of Representatives, and later the US Senate with some bipartisan votes from Democrat senators.

