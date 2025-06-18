"Let kids be kids"- Riley Gaines reacts to Supreme Court ruling allowing states to restrict gender-affirming care for minors

American political activist Riley Gaines shared her reaction to the Supreme Court's ruling regarding gender-affirming medical treatments like puberty blockers and hormones on minors. Gaines, who is a prominent advocate against the inclusion of transgender women in women's sports, reacted to the news on social media after the court upheld Tennessee's Senate Bill 1, effectively banning any sort of medical procedure related to gender transition for minors in the state.

Riley Gaines is a former competitive swimmer, competing in the NCAA Championships for the University of Kentucky for four seasons. She claimed 12 NCAA All-American honors and won multiple SEC medals including two gold medals. Gaines tied for fifth with transgender swimmer Lia Thomas at the 2022 NCAA Championships and after not recieving the fifth-place trophy, she became a prominent advocate against the inclusion of transgender women in women's sports.

Gaines took to X to share her thoughts on the Supreme Court ruling, writing:

"Huge win for children and common sense! SCOTUS ruled 6-3 to enable states to legally restrict chemical and surgical castration for minors. Thank you, @AGTennessee! Let kids be kids."

Riley Gaines was recently involved in an online debate with Olympian Simone Biles after the former swimmer made a comment on a transgender player in the Minnesota High School softball team.

Riley Gaines 'fully accepts' Simone Biles' apology

Riley Gaines has said she has accepted Simone Biles' apology to her after their public feud on social media. After Gaines referred to a transgender player in the Minnesota High School softball team as a boy, Biles responded to her comments resulting in an online arguement between the two.

Gaines said in an interview with Fox News (0:38 onwards):

"Well let me just start by saying, I fully accept her apology. It was never the personal attacks that bothered me but more just how willing and quick she was able to and willing to throw under the bus so many young girls who have dreams to achieve and succeed just like she did... It was a big turnaround and now Simone Biles is feeling the heat from both sides."

Biles apologised to Gaines after the gymnast told her to "bully someone her own size", which resulted in Biles saying she regretted making the conflict between them personal. Gaines also later accepted her apology.

