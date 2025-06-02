"You were wrong"- Riley Gaines reacts to alleged gender test report that 'proves' Imane Khelif as biological male

Riley Gaines recently chimed in with her frustration after an old gender test result indicating Olympic medalist Imane Khelif as a biological male was published for the first time with a medical report. Khelif was set to compete at the Eindhoven Box Cup in the Netherlands from June 5 to 10, 2025.

The supposedly failed gender test report was released in public hours after World Boxing ruled that Khelif would need to undergo sex screening to be eligible for any future participation in the women's category, citing the controversy at the 2024 Paris Games. Khelif was in the spotlight during the Paris Games after Italian boxer Angela Carini pulled out from competing against the Algerian boxer in the round of 16 within a minute of the bout.

Trending

The old gender test that was recently made public was conducted during the 2023 World Championships in March in New Delhi. Gaines, who has been a fervent opposer of transgender athletes competing in women's sports, reacted to the recent developments with a strong-worded message.

"To all the people that insisted Imane Khelif was a woman because his passport said so, you were wrong. We were right. Sincerely, People with functioning eyes and a shred of honesty."

Expand Tweet

The International Boxing Association warned the International Olympic Committee (IOC) about Khelif's report ahead of the Paris Games. However, the IOC cited the report as flawed and arbitrary.

Riley Gaines criticizes Imane Khelif for delaying mandatory sex testing to participate in competitions

Riley Gaines during a campaign rally for the Republican presidential nominee in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Getty Images)

Riley Gaines recently criticized Imane Khelif for delaying undergoing a gender test before competing at the 2025 Eindhoven Box Cup and other competitions by World Boxing. Ahead of Khelif's appearance in the Netherlands, World Boxing released a statement, making it mandatory for the boxer to take a gender test.

"Imane Khelif may not participate in the female category at the Eindhoven Box Cup, 5-10 June 2025 and any World Boxing event until Imane Khelif undergoes genetic sex screening in accordance with World Boxing's rules and testing procedures," the released statement said.

Riley Gaines questioned the boxer for the delayed action and wrote:

"World Boxing has deemed Imane Khelif—a male who took an Olympic gold from a woman— ineligible from competing in female boxing. The ban stands unless he submits to a cheek swab required of all boxers proving XX chromosomes. The real question: Why won't Imane Khelif take the test?"

Expand Tweet

Imane Khelif secured a gold medal in the welterweight category at the Paris Games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Janhavi Shinde Janhavi is a Sports Management graduate working as a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She emphasizes meticulous research and fact-checking before creating content, relying on multiple sources including social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter, as well as various sports publications.



She has competed in the 10m Air Rifle Shooting event at the national level alongside renowned athletes such as Anjali Bhagwat, Apurvi Chandela, and Anjum Moudgil, which further fueled her passion for the sport.



Abhinav Bindra is her favorite Olympian, and she particularly cherishes his and Neeraj Chopra's gold medal victories as they revolutionized Indian athletes' mindset towards achieving sporting excellence.



If given the opportunity to introduce a new sport to the Olympics, she would choose American Football for its widespread appeal and intense competition. Apart from reporting on the latest news in the world of Olympics, she likes to immerse herself in reading, painting, and traveling. Know More