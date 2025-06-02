"You were wrong"- Riley Gaines reacts to alleged gender test report that 'proves' Imane Khelif as biological male

Riley Gaines recently chimed in with her frustration after an old gender test result indicating Olympic medalist Imane Khelif as a biological male was published for the first time with a medical report. Khelif was set to compete at the Eindhoven Box Cup in the Netherlands from June 5 to 10, 2025.
The supposedly failed gender test report was released in public hours after World Boxing ruled that Khelif would need to undergo sex screening to be eligible for any future participation in the women's category, citing the controversy at the 2024 Paris Games. Khelif was in the spotlight during the Paris Games after Italian boxer Angela Carini pulled out from competing against the Algerian boxer in the round of 16 within a minute of the bout.
The old gender test that was recently made public was conducted during the 2023 World Championships in March in New Delhi. Gaines, who has been a fervent opposer of transgender athletes competing in women's sports, reacted to the recent developments with a strong-worded message.
"To all the people that insisted Imane Khelif was a woman because his passport said so, you were wrong. We were right. Sincerely, People with functioning eyes and a shred of honesty."
The International Boxing Association warned the International Olympic Committee (IOC) about Khelif's report ahead of the Paris Games. However, the IOC cited the report as flawed and arbitrary.
Riley Gaines criticizes Imane Khelif for delaying mandatory sex testing to participate in competitions
Riley Gaines recently criticized Imane Khelif for delaying undergoing a gender test before competing at the 2025 Eindhoven Box Cup and other competitions by World Boxing. Ahead of Khelif's appearance in the Netherlands, World Boxing released a statement, making it mandatory for the boxer to take a gender test.
"Imane Khelif may not participate in the female category at the Eindhoven Box Cup, 5-10 June 2025 and any World Boxing event until Imane Khelif undergoes genetic sex screening in accordance with World Boxing's rules and testing procedures," the released statement said.
Riley Gaines questioned the boxer for the delayed action and wrote:
"World Boxing has deemed Imane Khelif—a male who took an Olympic gold from a woman— ineligible from competing in female boxing. The ban stands unless he submits to a cheek swab required of all boxers proving XX chromosomes. The real question: Why won't Imane Khelif take the test?"
Imane Khelif secured a gold medal in the welterweight category at the Paris Games.