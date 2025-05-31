"No one likes a cheat"- Riley Gaines reacts to audience reaction after girl adopts the Reese Hogan method of protest on the podium

Swimmer turned social activist Riley Gaines recently reacted to the reaction of the audience after a young athlete adopted the Reese Hogan method of protest on the podium following a 300 meter hurdles race. The female athlete was met with louder cheers than the trans athlete who won the women's hurdles race.

Gaines shared a video from the Masters meet in California, where the young athlete named Griffin took place on the winners' podium after the trans athlete received the gold medal, evoking louder cheers from the crowd. A similar tactic was adopted by Reese Hogan a couple of weeks ago at the CIF Southern Section Finals. The other competitors did not even take the podium as a mark of protest.

Gaines appreciated the athlete's stance as she posted on her X timeline,

"The audience says with their applause what they're too afraid to say with their words.No one likes a cheat, and that's exactly what a boy playing in girls sports is. More of this"

Riley Gaines has been campaigning for the exclusion of trans athletes from women's sports since 2022. The swimmer turned social activist had also protested against the participation of Algerian boxer Imane Khelif at the Eindhoven's Box Cup recently, due to the controversy surrounding her gender identity.

Riley Gaines ridicules the subject of 'trans broken arm syndrome'

Riley Gaines shares her thoughts about the 'trans broken arm syndrome' [Image Source : Getty]

Riley Gaines recently shared her thoughts about the 'trans broken arm syndrome'. The swimmer turned social activist took a jibe at the same as she commented on her X timeline,

"I want off this ride lol"

For the unversed, the 'trans broken arm syndrome' is a condition where transgender patients' health issues are attributed to their gender identity, delaying proper care. This is an offensive term used to describe medical discrimination faced by trans individuals overall.

Gaines had also once reacted to the protest by Cynthia Nixon in favor of gender affirming care in front of the NYU Langone Hospital in Manhattan in February 2025. The 58-year-old actress protested against the US executive order that not only redefined the gender identity in USA, but also put a hold on the gender reassignment surgeries.

Gaines reacted to a series of tweets by an X user with the handle @scarlett4kids, which shared clips of Nixon talking about her pride in bearing two trans children. The 24-year-old social activist reacted to the same by posting on her X timeline,

"And they say it's not a social contagion????? lol"

Riley Gaines celebrated the one year anniversary of her autobiography, 'Swimming Against the Current: Fighting for Common Sense in a World That's Lost its Mind' on May 20. The former NCAA champion also announced that a paperback edition of the autobiography would be out soon.

