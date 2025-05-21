"Finding strength in standing alone" - Riley Gaines makes her feelings known as she celebrates the first anniversary of her book

Swimmer turned social activist Riley Gaines recently shared her thoughts about the first anniversary of her autobiography. Gaines had written a book titled 'Swimming against the Current', which describes her struggles protecting women's sports in America.

Gaines expressed her delight at the publication's success on Instagram. She also announced that a new paperback edition of the autobiography would be out soon.

The former NCAA champion wrote in a long, emotional post on Instagram;

"One year ago today, I released a book that became a national best-seller within weeks. Because of YOU — your support, the continued demand, and the ongoing cultural conversation — we’re releasing a brand-new paperback edition of Swimming Against the Current TODAY!"

Gaines also mentioned how much the success of the book meant to her. The former NCAA champion swimmer added:

"Several times over the past year I have found myself overwhelmed by the emails, letters, and conversations — people stepping away from comfort, choosing conviction over convenience, and finding strength in standing alone. The most loving thing someone can do is speak the truth. The paperback is here. The message is the same."

Riley Gaines represented the University of Kentucky at the NCAA Swimming Championships in 2022. She gained limelight for her persistent efforts to keep transgender athletes out of women's sports.

When Martina Navratilova backed Riley Gaines for suing the NCAA

When Martina Navratilova backed Riley Gaines for the right cause [Image Source: Getty]

Riley Gaines got help from the most unexpected quarters, including tennis legend Martina Navratilova, in her quest to protect women's sports. Navratilova is well known for her generous support of the LGBTQIA+ community. However, when Gaines sued the NCAA in early 2024 for allowing transgender athletes in women's sports, Navratilova came out in her support.

The tennis legend shared Gaines' post on her X timeline in March 2024, and responded to the backlash by writing:

"Be kind my you know what… and what an insult from that (fill in blank) with his What about lesbians insult??? Well done Riley!”

Navratilova also supported the campaign against Algerian boxer Imane Khelif, whose participation at the Paris Olympics was questioned over the controversy around her gender identity. When Gaines shared her opinion on a leaked medical report, which claimed that Khelif possessed the XY chromosomes, Navratilova shared her opinion on her X timeline in February 2025, writing:

"Shame on IOC and Thomas Bach most of all for allowing this travesty of justice"

Riley Gaines and Martina Navratilova expressed their support when the US government issued an executive order in early 2025, which banned trans athletes from participating in women's sports.

