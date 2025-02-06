What happened to Riley Gaines that led her to fight against transgender participation in women's sports? Know why she was praised by Donald Trump

Riley Gaines, a former competitive swimmer at the University of Kentucky became a prominent voice against the notion of transgender athletes competing in women's sports following the 2022 NCAA Women's Swimming Championships. Gaines competed against Lia Thomas, a transgender swimmer in the 200-yard freestyle final in 2022.

Thomas, who competed for Penn State before the gender transition, represented Pennsylvania in 2022, tying for fifth place alongside Gaines. However, only Thomas was presented with a fifth place trophy, while Gaines was asked to pose on the podium holding the sixth place trophy, with her promised to be sent later by mail.

The incident did not sit well with Gaines and fueled her drive to advocate for change. Since then, the former NCAA swimmer has consistently voiced her commitment to women's safety in sports and against the inclusion of transgender athletes.

Upon starting his second term as president, Donald Trump signed an executive order forbidding transgender athletes from competing in women's and girls' sports on February 5, 2025, the National Girls and Women in Sports Day, in the East Room at the White House.

At the signing ceremony, President Trump highlighted Gaines' efforts and determination and reflected on the 2022 NCAA Championships incident, referring to it as "ridiculous."

"Riley was a 12 time all-American who sacrificed countless hours in the pool." President Trump said. "She gave up everything and just gave everyhting she had but then the league forced her to share a spot on the podium with a male swimmer who took her trophy while the media celebrated this stolen glory."

Trump added:

"I watched it, a lot of people watched it. It was ridiculous frankly but I want to thank Riley. She really has been in the forefront."

Riley Gaines expresses her joy after President Donald Trump signs the executive order on banning transgender athletes in women sports

President Trump and Riley Gaines in the East Room at the White House on February 5, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Getty Images)

Riley Gaines expressed her joy after President Donald Trump signed the executive order on Wednesday. President Trump also emphasized non-participation of transgender athletes in the upcoming Summer Games, to be held in Los Angeles in 2028. Sharing her contentment, Gaines wrote:

"I can't even tell you how much this visual means to me."

"This is EVERYTHING. THIS is why we fight," Gaines added.

Riley Gaines also commended President Trump on his executive order banning gender-affirming care to individuals under 19.

