"Men infiltrating and taking away opportunities" - Riley Gaines makes her stance clear on voicing her message in latest ad

Riley Gaines appeared in the XX+XY Athletics advertisement named 'Real Girls Rock'. She has been voicing against transgender athletes competing in women's sports since the 2022 NCAA championships.

XX+XY Athletics produced the ad in recognition of the National Women & Girls in Sports Day, celebrated on February 5, 2025. Gaines was featured in the ad along with her gymnast sister Neely Grace.

While speaking about the ad in an interview with Fox News, Gaines highlighted the hard work put in by female athletes. She also stated that they face the challenge of transgender athletes taking away opportunities that should be available to women in sports.

"This ad was incredibly well done and certainly an ad that Nike would never make," Gaines said. "The message we are trying to send here, you can see in the visual, the work that female athletes put in to achieve, to succeed, to be at the top of their game, they are waking up at dawn, suffering injuries in their sport, they are working on their diet, they are working on their sleep, there's so much that goes into perfecting your craft and now in top of all of that we have to worry about men infiltrating in and taking away our opportunities."

Riley Gaines takes a jab at Attorney General Letitia James as the latter permits hospitals to carry transgender care

Riley Gaines visits The Megyn Kelly Show in New York City. (Photo by Getty Images)

Riley Gaines recently took a dig at the Attorney General of New York, Letitia James, a Democratic Party member, after the latter asked hospitals to provide gender-affirming care to individuals under 19. James' decision was a follow-up on President Donald Trump's executive order restricting the same.

In the same interview with Fox News, Gaines took a swipe at James, referring to her as an activist for not complying with President Trump's order.

"When you have an Attorney General tell her entire state to not comply with Federal law, she is no longer acting as an Attorney General, let's call it what it is. She is an activist at that point, which I don't think comes as a surprise, considering how she treated President Trump."

President Trump's executive orders restrict puberty blockers, hormone therapy, and surgical procedures. The order signed in the initial days of President Trump's term in office discourages federal funding or support for healthcare that assists the transition of transgender youth.

