Joe Rogan astonished by Donald Trump’s plan to abolish income tax from U.S.A.: "I thought he was joking around"

MMA personality and podcasting pioneer Joe Rogan broke the internet when he hosted Donald Trump as a guest in his smash-shit podcast, Joe Rogan Experience, last year. During his presidential campaign, Trump spent nearly three hours talking to the UFC commentator about a myriad of things - from MMA to foreign policies to aliens in Area 51.

One topic the would-be 47th US president became fixated on was his plan to abolish income tax through tariffs. Tariffs are a form of tax or payment, particularly applied to imported or exported products. Trump jovially boasted that he plans to apply significant tariffs on foreign car companies selling cars in the US.

Rogan recounted this in a recent episode featuring Brian Simpson, talking about the President using tariffs to replace income tax:

"Trump is talking about getting rid of income tax and replacing it with tariffs. I asked him about that in the podcast - I thought he was joking around. He was saying that it would be better for the economy - we'd have way more money - if, instead of you paying tax, these companies should be payinig tax. Like, why are they making such a killing off the American people?"

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below(3:00):

Donald Trump to Joe Rogan: "The most beautiful word in the dictionary today is 'tariff'"

In his historic JRE episode, Donald Trump spoke at length about his love for tariffs. The businessman-turned-politician was proud to say that he did the country a favor when he essentially saved the Detroit car industry by announcing that he'll apply 100 to 200% tariffs on cars built by China, imported to the US. If he wins (which he did), he promised that he'll apply these tariffs on every Chinese-manufactured car, making them impossible to sell in the country.

According to Trump, this announcement led to China ceasing its plans to build a massive car manufacturing plant in Mexico, doing his country a favor:

"To me, the most beautiful word - and I've said this for the couple of weeks - in the dictionary is 'tariff'. It's more beautiful than 'love'. It's more beautiful than anything. It's the most beautiful word. This country can become rich with the proper use of tariffs."

Check out Donald Trump's comments on Joe Rogan below (39:42):

