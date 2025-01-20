Mindblown Joe Rogan shares six-word message after attending Donald Trump's inauguration as the 47th President of United States

Popular MMA commentator and stand-up comic Joe Rogan recently attended the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 47th President of the United States. Back in November, Trump beat Democratic Party's Kamala Harris, 49.8% to 48.3%, to become the second U.S. President in history to serve two separate, non-consecutive terms.

Today, in front of his cabinet and supporters, Trump was sworn into office, with members of the press, including Joe Rogan, in attendance. Rogan posted about being present for Trump's inauguration with a caption:

"Well… that was pretty f*cking surreal."

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

After years of refusing to support Trump by having him over as a guest in his podcast, the Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan finally had the business-turned-politician in his online talk show and eventually endorsed him as his candidate. The historic podcast episode broke all kinds of records and was reported to have directly influenced more than a few voters on election day.

Joe Rogan Experience featuring Donald Trump became the second-most watched JRE episode on YouTube

When Donald Trump finally took a seat at Joe Rogan's famous table inside his studio, the entire internet was keen to listen. The three-hour conversation between the podcasting pioneer and the then-presidential candidate hovered on many topics - from mixed martial arts to foreign policies to aliens. By the time the episode was done airing, the numbers kept piling on.

In just a few days, the JRE episode rose in views, surpassing the famous Elon Musk episode (Ep.1470, 34m views) and tied with the Edward Snowden episode (Ep.1368, 38m views). As of this writing, Trump's episode sits at 54 million views, only next to Ep.1315 featuring Bob Lazar and Jeremy Corbell, who talked about aliens and Area 51.

This is not the complete numbers, however, as Rogan also uploaded the entire podcast on X, after some alleged ranking and visibility issues experienced on YouTube. The episode is also available for JRE listeners on Spotify. It seems both Rogan and Trump benefited from their fateful meet-up, as some voters reportedly admitted they were influenced by it on election day.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.