Martina Navratilova slams IOC for allowing 'travesty of justice' after reports claim Olympic gold medalist Imane Khelif was declared male

Martina Navratilova slammed the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in fresh criticism regarding the participation and gold-medal-winning performance of Imane Khelif. The American tennis icon has repeatedly opposed the Algerian boxer's presence in the women's category citing reports of her being male at birth.

Khelif was at the center of huge controversy during the Paris Olympics as reports of her allegedly failing gender tests in 2023 had surfaced. Several celebrities commented on the matter with Navratilova particularly being outspoken against her participation in the women's category.

Eventually, Khelif won the gold medal in the 66kg category for Algeria. Navratilova's criticism continued and she slammed the IOC and its President Thomas Bach again on Friday, February 6.

American swimmer Riley Gaines took to X to share a report which claimed:

Trending

"An MRI determined that Khelif had no uterus, but instead had internal testicles and a “micropenis” resembling an enlarged clitoris."

The report, drafted in 2023, also "confirmed" that Khelif had an XY karyotype. Gaines shared this post in November. Navratilova reshared it and wrote:

"Shame on IOC and Thomas Bach most of all for allowing this travesty of justice."

Expand Tweet

Martina Navratilova claimed she was stating "facts" while criticizing controversial women's sports athletes Imane Khelif & Barbra Banda

In Picture: Martina Navratilova playing pickleball at the 2024 French Open - Source: Getty

Along with criticizing Imane Khelif's participation in women's sports, Martina Navratilova was also against Barbra Banda playing women's soccer. Banda recently won the BBC Women's Footballer of the Year award. However, reports of her failing gender tests had surfaced.

Zambian footballer Banda's case mirrored that of Khelif and both faced heavy criticism from Navratilova.

In December 2024, an X account expressed a wish that famed author JK Rowling, who has echoed Navratilova's views, would "speak up for women without attacking transsexual people."

Navratilova defended Rowling and claimed:

"Protecting women’s sex based spaces should be a no brainer yet here we are- putting male bodies(no matter the surgeries and hormones etc) and their feelings over those of women…."

Her reply was met with a question from another X user, asking if this was why she was "attacking" Khelif and Banda. In response, Navratilova doubled down on her criticism:

"They are both biological males with DSD, with XY chromosomes… not attacking, just pointing out facts"

Expand Tweet

It should be noted that so far, there is no concrete proof of either Khelif or Banda failing any gender tests. Conflicting reports have been published regarding both athletes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback