"She assumed her rightful spot as champion"- Riley Gaines reacts as crowd erupts at Reese Hogan's gesture after losing to reported trans athlete

Swimmer turned social activist Riley Gaines recently reacted to the crowd's response to high school athlete Reese Hogan. The triple jumper stood second after losing allegedly to a trans athlete, AB Hernandez.

After the victory ceremony for the winners of the girls' triple jump event, Hogan [who represents Crean Lutheran High School] stood in the winners' position as a symbolic gesture. She received thunderous applause from the crowd.

Gaines shared the video, as she wrote in the caption of her X post [previously Twitter],

"When the boy got off the podium, she assumed her rightful spot as champion. The crowd erupts with applause. THIS is the way. Congrats to Reese Hogan, the REAL champ!!"

Hernandez [who represents Jurupa Valley High School] won gold medals in both the long jump and the triple jump events at the California Interscholastic Federation Games. Gaines called out the Californian authorities over the same, as she wrote in another post on her X account,

"Congratulations to Reese Hogan, the real champion in yesterday's triple jump at CIF Southern Section Finals. She set a new PR and school record. The boy standing atop the podium holding up a 'number 1' is a fraud enabled by @CIFSS, @CA_Dem, & @CAgovernor!!"

Riley Gaines had recently endorsed the views of former NBA legend Charles Barkley. In an interview with Outkick, Barkley mentioned that biological men cannot compete in women's sports.

Riley Gaines calls out Selena Gomez over her deleted video on the deportation of illegal immigrants

Riley Gaines criticizes Selena Gomez for 'crying' out over the deportation of illegal immigrants [Image Source: Getty]

Riley Gaines previously criticized celebrities for not supporting the deportation of illegal immigrants. She also took a jab at pop star Selena Gomez, who was emotional over the deportation of immigrants in a now-deleted video.

In a video uploaded on social media [which is now deleted] in January 2025 [only days after Donald Trump became the US President], Gomez talked about her 'helplessness' over the situation of illegal Mexican immigrants being deported, and how she wished she could have done something. In her words,

"I’m so sorry. All my people are getting attacked. The children, I don’t understand. I wish I could do something."

However, Gomez's video received backlash, and she was subjective to immense criticism on social media. Gaines also mocked Gomez, as she posted on her X account,

"Never have I ever filmed myself crying and posted it for the world to see"

The former NCAA champion also slammed Gomez for not speaking up about the unfortunate incident of Laken Riley, which occurred last year. The nursing student was allegedly murdered by an illegal immigrant in February 2024. Gaines wrote in another post on her account that read,

"I'm still not over Selena Gomez saying 'her people' are illegal r*pists, murderers, and p*dophiles lol."

Riley Gaines had campaigned for the passing of the Laken Riley Act, which called for stricter measures against states refusing to act on illegal immigration. The bill was one of the first legal provisions to be passed by President Donald Trump on January 29, 2025.

